The Fuck it List
November, 2013
Ditch the bucket list of things you want to do
before you die. Our guide to 19 achievable
aspirations will make you feel gloriously alive
Drive a Ferrari Like an Italian
? Spending six figures on a Ferrari is a distant dream for most guys; the reality of a 400-horsepower beauty idling in rush-hour traffic is a distinct bummer. To afFordably and unforgettably experience the automotive quintessence of la dolce vita, spend your next vacation in northern Italy, where at Push Start Maranello you can drive a Ferrari the way it was meant to be driven. For $450 you get a Ferrari F430 Spider and 60 minutes of drive time in the Italian countryside, pushstart.it
Train to Be an Astronaut
? Book a $5,000 flight on Zero Gravity Corporation's modified Boeing 727 to experience the closest thing to weightlessness without a rocket. This is the same company NASA uses to train spaceflight crews, so you know it's the real deal, gozerog.com
? You don't need to be Thomas Jefferson or Francis Ford Coppola to realize the gentlemanly dream of producing your own wine. For as little as $5,000 you can oversee the making and bottling of a barrel of wine (that's 300 bottles) through the Sonoma-based Wine Foundry. Consult with staff winemakers and designers on everything from selecting a vineyard and a varietal to creating a label and marketing your creation. With the trained pros at your back, the hardest part will be coming up with a name for your wine. theunnefoundry.com
DEEJAY A VEGAS NIGHTCLUB
? Here's one story you won't want to stay in Vegas: You deejayed TAO nightclub at the Venetian, the same venue that globe-trotting artists Steve Aoki and DJ Vice have played. It's a brag-worthy experience you can claim as your own—no experience necessary. For $25,000 (plus a private-event rental fee), a resident DJ will give you a lesson in how to work the decks and build a perfect set list. When you take the stage, your set will be accompanied by a synchronized audiovisual production complete with lights and lasers. taolasvegas.com
Adopt a Kobe Cow
? The big-shot move of ordering a Kobe beef T-bone at a steakhouse is nothing compared with owning the whole damned cow. True Grass Farms in northern California raises organic grass-fed wagyu cattle and will sell you all 350 pounds of the finely marbled beef broken down into steaks, roasts and humble cuts for $3,800. If you don't have a walk-in meat locker or enough friends to diwy up the spoils, opt for the more apartment-dweller-friendly 22-pound "urban share" for $315. truegrassfarms.com
6
? The idea of having your
own resident butler is a fine
daydream, until you factor in the
reality of sharing your bachelor
pad with someone other than
a beautiful girl. A host of new
apps and websites put an army of
private staffers at your disposal
without all the Downton Abbey
drama. Popular requests include
booking travel, assembling furniture and shopping for groceries, but there's nothing to stop you from asking someone to buy gin, vermouth and ice and then stir up a batch of martinis on a Friday night.
TASIBABBIT Post the job you need to have completed; background-checked helpers will submit bids. taskrabbit.com
FAICT BA1DS A $45 monthly fee gets
you 15 requests for any job that
can be done over the phone or
on a computer. Yes, you can hire
someone to be on hold for you.
fancyhands. com
FIYEBB An online marketplace for
services that cost just five bucks.
fiverr.com
Create a Robot Doppelgdnger
? The Double Robotics system ($2,500) allows you to be in two places at once—virtually—via an iPad mounted on a Segway-like platform that you can control remotely from anywhere in the world. Drive your double to meetings, then stick around to see who gets into trouble at the office party, doublerobotics.com
8. BREAK A WORLD RECORD
? Let other men strain their backs and bloat their bellies with feats of strength and speed eating. An accomplishment certified by none other than Guinness World Records is more achievable than you think. The web-based Challengers competition has 200 breakable records, from Mario Kart time trials to quarters stacked on the back of a hand in one minute. Prove your mettle via video for official certification. challengers.guinnessworldrecords.com
Direct a Movie
? Blockbuster technology is finally within reach
of mere mortals. When Michael Bay had to
select a camera to shoot the fourth installment
of the Transformers film franchise, he chose
a RED digital model that can be rented by
civilians like you, complete with lenses and fancy
accessories, for $1,000 a day. Budding directors
with Bling Ring-level aspirations can rent a
more indie-appropriate rig for half that price.
5kcamerarentals.com
10
Finally Have
Your Suit Custom-Made
? If the clothes make the man, then stand above all other men by having your
clothes made. The bespoke suit is the pinnacle of the garment game. Gone are
the days of jetting to Hong Kong to have a one-of-a-kind suit tailored for you.
Choose fabrics, lapel width, venting and other details
that will set you apart at the office or out on the town.
THOKSIEEIEYIfyoucangoto London, head to this tailor favored by David Beckham.
thomsweeney.co.uk
ASTOR i BLACK With prices starting at $650, this company will craft your suit after sending a tailor to your home or office for a custom fitting. astorandblack. com
$
IIDOCHIIO This site lets you
customize the lining, pocket
flaps and other cool details
Dn a wide range of suit styles.
indochino.com
11. Sponsor a Sports Team
? There's nothing like seeing your name embroidered on the uniforms of athletes performing at the highest level...which is why man invented bowling. For a few thousand dollars you can sponsor a professional bowling team. (Visit local alleys or bowling message boards to find teams looking for backing.) Be sure to negotiate to receive a percentage of prize monies and, of course, a bowling shirt.
13.
Commission
a Sculpture
of Yourself
? Indulge your Napoleonic narcissism
without having to deal with the expense
and hassle of hiring a fine artist to paint an
oil portrait. At the New York showroom of
3-D-printing pioneer MakerBot, have a 3-D
mage of your face scanned in a photo booth
or a mere five bucks. For $60 more, buy the
plastic 3-D version of your head, suitable
for displaying on your fireplace mantel or
hot-gluing to the hood of your car.
maksrbot.com
BECOME A TECH MOGUL
? Don't let Jeff Bezos,
Justin Timberlake and
Ashton Kutcher have all
the fun of reshaping the
future of technology and
culture. New crowdsourc-
ing platforms put digital
entrepreneurship within the
reach of regular folks.
HICMVEHTBRES For $5,000,
accredited "angel" investors
can bankroll start-ups with
growth potential.
microventures.com
«;**
APPHACER Browse mobile-app
start-ups and back your
favorites for as little as $30.
appbackr.com
$ TOLT Give back like Bill Gates.
Use this site to support
deserving charities, favorite
causes and other nonprofits.
fundly.com
Buy a Pet Sharh
? Every man who has ever secretly identified with a James Bond villain has dreamed of making every week shark week at his house. You could, if you were so inclined, spend tens of thousands of dollars on a full-size hammerhead shark and a massive custom-built MTV Cribs-v/orthy tank. But an impressive (and less endangered) three-foot-long bamboo cat shark and a plug-and-play 250-gallon saltwater aquarium will set back budding Dr. Evils a cool $3,000.
Write That Book
? Sure, you can wait
until you retire to
chronicle your life's
exploits in a memoir or
thinly veiled novel, but
in today's confessional
digital culture there's no
moment like now. Below
are ways to do it, from
the traditional route to
the easiest.
WOBISHOP Quit your job and
apply to the University of
Iowa Writers' Workshop.
Tuition: $26,000
SELF PUBLISH Amazon's
CreateSpace service sets
up authors with Kindle,
print-on-demand and
audiobook distribution.
Base price: $4,500
$
PLAY THE VIDED GAME
Practice your chops
in the video game The
Novelist, in which you—
that's right—try to write
a novel.
Price: $15
? The golden age of travel is far behind us, but a little-known network of luxury train cars straight out of Murder on the Orient Express—think Tchaikovsky-playing pianists and fine china in the dining car—is out there for men willing to pay. Thanks to Private Rail Cars, meticulously restored railcars with names such as Northern Dreams, Majestic Imperator and Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express can be rented
and hitched to commercial trains in the U.S. and
Europe for an unforgettable adventure in the way
travel ought to be. privaieraiicars.net
nJIPENTRESTAUHSNT
? Despite the well-known fact that most restaurants are doomed to :ail, legions of men with Top Chef fantasies remain undeterred. If you are one of those dreamers, consider a realistic first attempt—one that won't leave you saddled with a building lease and a vast wine cellar :hat needs to be unloaded at auction. Try your hand at running a food truck for a more manageable taste of hell's kitchen. Los Angeles-based Road Stoves will set you up with a truck and marketing and promotion services and will even help you dial in a concept, roadstoves.com
WJoin the Jet Set
? You used to have to be a Fortune 500 CEO or a studio head to skip
the insults of modern air travel and fly on a private jet. Thanks to the
minds behind Uber, the revolutionary car-service app, you can now use
their new aviation equivalent. Blackjet takes advantage of deadheads
(empty seats) on underutilized aircraft to offer fliers the private-jet
experience for the price of a full-fare first-class ticket. A jet may not
offer lay-flat seats and warm Brazil nuts, but the pleasure of leaving the
hoi polloi behind in the security line is priceless, blackjet.com
Buy an I sin it it
? The adage that no man
is an island may be true,
but there's no stopping
a man from buying an
island all for himself. For
the price of a top-of-the-
line Hyundai you can buy a
one-acre island off Maine,
a beachy slice of Belize or a
Nova Scotian redoubt. Buy
an iPhone solar charger
and start putting together
that desert-island playlist.
orivateislandsonline.com
Like what you see? Upgrade your access to finish reading.
- Access all member-only articles from the Playboy archive
- Join member-only Playmate meetups and events
- Priority status across Playboy’s digital ecosystem
- $25 credit to spend in the Playboy Club
- Unlock BTS content from Playboy photoshoots
- 15% discount on Playboy merch and apparel