Game Changers

> The movie-streaming, TV-watching, motion-sensing, game-playing megamacnines are here

ONE OF A KIND

Xbox One brings graphic muscle, motion sensors, streaming video and all your friends to the living room

ou've watched a movie on Netflix, updated your fantasy-football team and jumped into a quick game of Call of Duty after noticing a friend online. Then a Skype call comes in. That's the seamless life of the Xbox One. Microsoft designed the system to serve as a center of entertainment and gave it enough muscle to handle the job, from the 500-gigabyte hard drive to the 1.75-gigahertz processor. You control the system through motion and voice commands. It streams video from services including Netflix and HBO GO, handles Skype calls via a connected camera and can even serve up live TV. Of course the Xbox One plays a killer selection of games, and a built-in DVR records your finest achievements for posting online. It's entertainment, multitasked.

>• MUST-HAVE

Ryse: Son of Rome

When barbarians slaughter his family, Roman soldier Marius Titus leads the charge into battle. The gorgeous landscapes overrun with warring army hordes demonstrate the Xbox

One's graphic power, while the savage close-quarters combat, filled with intense sword fights and brutal executions, proves that the next generation of gaming is gritty and real.

HIGHER DEFINITION

The Xbox One includes a built-in Blu-ray player and a game DVR to record, edit and post your footage.

CHARGE

A new chipset allows Xbox One controllers to charge in three hours and last for 30 hours of gameplay.

Hard drive: 500 GB Processor: 1.75 GHz Price: $499

COMPLETE CONT

Microsoft spent $100 million to redesign the controller, which included rumble pads in the triggers.

COME OUT AND PLAY

PLAYSTATION 4 plugs directly into your social life and brings your friends along to play, from the football field to the other side of the galaxy

he Chicago Bears just torched the Minnesota Vikings' defense for 400 yards in a blowout victory thanks to your deft play-calling. Press the share button on the PS4 controller and upload a video of the game's best play directly to your Facebook page. The PS4 is designed with your social-media life in mind, enabling you to post to your Twitter feed or hop into a friend's game to play or spectate. A built-in touch pad on the redesigned controller lets gamers thumb through menus or scroll through power-ups in games such as Killzone: Shadow Fall. Activate remote play and the PS4 will stream games wirelessly to the Vita, Sony's handheld game system. A huge game catalog, streaming video and your entire social life, all from the comfort of your couch.

? MUST-HAVE

Killzone: Shadow Fall

For the best display of the PS4's graphics, visit Vekta. The distant planet is stuck on the verge of civil revolt, with only a wall to keep two rival alien races from waging full-on war. Shadow Marshal

Lucas Kellan is charged with preserving the peace at any cost, whether diplomatically or by engag­ing in intense firefights with tricked-out weapons, drones and gadgets. It's a sci-fi cold war thriller

ERSTATW

,hteen comp merate 1.84 ti raphics-proce

IN THE CLOUDS [

Play games in t^ie cloud or download therrt directly to the hard drive.

TOUCH HERE

The new controller uses a touch pad for added game control and a share button to upload videos.

STATS

Hard drive: 500 GB Processor: 2.75 GHz Price: $400

GAME ON

Seven new releases that show off the future of gaming

Y TITAN FALL

Futuristic battle game Titanfall(Xbox One) comes with giant robot-size credentials, having been designed by the co-creator of the Call of Duty series. Stuck in the middle of a conflict between a megacorporation and a militia group, you'll battle on foot or inside mechanical titans. The game is entirely multi-player and totally intense.

< BATTLEFIELD 4

War is hell on graphics processors, but the might of these new systems lets Battlefield 4 {PSA. Xbox One) players demolish buildings, pilot jets and lead gunboats.

V NEED FOR SPEED

Few things feel better than flooring a car. Need for Speed: Rivals (PS4, Xbox One) lets you do it with police on your trail.

A ASSASSIN'S CREED

Gaming's deadliest killer gains new life on the high seas in Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag (PSA, Xbox One). Lead pirate captain Edward Kenway on looting expeditions in shipwrecks and ancient ruins and command your ship's crew to run a sword through any scalawag who crosses you.

VCALLOFDUTY

America lies in ruins and is being defended by a guerrilla group in Call of Duty: Ghosts (PS4, Xbox One), with a story by Stephen Gaghan, the Academy Award-winning writer of Traffic. Multiplayer is where the action is, and all-new game modes, tightened controls and stellar graphics make it the best ever.

>DEAD RISING 3

Hordes of zombies swarm in Dead Rising 3 thanks to the Xbox One's power.

<WOLFENSTEIN

Video game legend John Carmack revamps his classic game in Wolfenstein: The New Order(PS4,XboxOne), following a World War II soldier who takes on the Nazis' most futuristic weapons.