House Call

s voluptuous as Venus and as brainy as Madame Curie, 26-year-old Kennedy Summers has our temperature rising. With 12 years of model­ing under her garter belt, Kennedy has a bachelor's degree in anthropology and is currently in medical school while simultaneously finishing her mas­ter's in health administration. "I'm so busy, my dog is lucky if he gets a one-hour walk," she says, laughing. Her ambition is to become a plastic surgeon. "It's a job where people come to me and leave happy, not sad," she says. Not that she's all work and no play. The Berlin-born, Virginia-raised bombshell lists classic rock, Broadway

theater, the Pittsburgh Steelers and sex as a sampling of her other passions. "Oh, I adore sex," she coos. As for modeling, Kennedy is just about done with that part of her career. "I wanted my grand finale in the profession to be as a playboy Playmate," she says. "Playmates are so iconic, they'll never go out of style. I thought it would be the coolest job I could go out with." She sent us some photos, and soon she was in our studio. In all her years in front of the camera, Kennedy had never posed nude before. "Nudity is no big deal for me, though," she says, "because I have a very Euro mentality. I love being Miss December. Merry Christmas, world, here's me, naked!"

WE'VE GOT THE FEVER FOR MISS DECEMBER. LUCKILY, THIS GORGEOUS w MEDICAL STUDENT AND INTERNATIONAL MODEL HAS THE CURE

MISS DECEMBER

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

name :

BIRTH DATE•

BIRTHPLACE:

FAVORITE FOOD:_ML_QL

DREAM HOLIDAY utct-

