Sex in Cinema

verall, 2013 was a standout year for connoisseurs of screen sensuality. Multiplexes got steamy when a bohemian Kristen Stewart went topless in On the Road, platinum-grilled drug dealer James Franco seduced coeds in Spring Breakers and Jennifer Aniston pole-danced in her skivvies in We're the Millers. An all-grown-up Lindsay Lohan drifted naked and numb through The Canyons, while Daniel Radcliffe in Kill Your Darlings took to guy-on-guy sex like Harry Potter took to Quidditch. Meanwhile, cable channels served on a silver platter the nakedness of Nicole Kidman and Clive Owen in Hemingway £s? Gellhorn, not to mention that of Matt Damon in the Liberace bio movie Behind the Candelabra. Jon Hamm's devilish ad man continued to plow his way through the female cast of Mad Men, and Don Cheadle's management consultant on House of Lies woke up with a knockout after a night of office sex. The younger casts of breakout sensations such as Girls and Orange Is the New Black gave their more-established acting colleagues mighty competition in the screen-sex Olympics. Let's raise a year-end toast in celebration of who did what to whom, sexually speaking, in the movies and on TV

Mad Men

*¦ With hot wife Jessica Pare at home itching to engage in French maid games, no wonder the randy, swaggering ad executive played by Jon Hamm ranks high among TV's most envied characters.

House of Lies

Taking a time-out from backstabbing and double-dealing, this cable series' nasty management consultants are always down for some good old-fashioned sheet scorching, as seductively demonstrated in a girl-on-girl interlude between Tiffany Tynes and Erika Jordan.

Boozy burned-out airplane pilot Denzel Washington has no complaints about being grounded, as long as he can share a motel-bed romp and a righteous buzz with sexy, up-for-anything flight attendant Nadine Velazquez.

Spring Breakers

? Would-be college bad girls Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson get up to their eyeballs in crime, meth and temptation in drug-and-arms-dealing James Franco's hot tub. To quote Franco's character, "Look at my shit."

Nurse Jackie

As the cable show's incompetent medical resident who merrily screwed her way to the top, Betty Gilpin plays a malpractice suit waiting to happen. But her bedside manner would have us up and at 'em in no time flat.

The Wolf of Wall Street

In director Martin Scorsese's sin- and excess-loaded epic based on the rise and fall of a real-life Wall Street hotshot, Katarina (as reduces powerful, iiber-rich stockbroker and scammer Leonardo DiCaprio to a worshipful subject.

Heminawav & Gellhorn

? It's not just the sun that also rises in HBO's torrid and passionate bio starring Clive Owen as the red-blooded novelist and Nicole Kidman as his fearless, sexually ferocious war-correspondent partner in lust.

Behind the Candelabra

Playing the well-muscled prized possession of Michael Douglas's flamboyant Liberace, Matt Damon doesn't seem to mind letting the bejeweled piano dervish demonstrate his legendary fingering technique.

Canyons

Playing a denizen of contemporary Hollywood, Lindsay Lohan gives a cinematic tour of her every hill and canyon, along with a close-up of the toll her offscreen esca­pades have taken.

? Packed with cringe-making sex, writer-actress Lena Dunham's cable smash outdoes itself when Skylar Astin quits orally pleasur­ing ZosiaMamet once the 21-year-old con­fesses her virginity.

True Blood

Studly werewolf Joe Manganiello shows in a most Intimate way his deep apprecia­tion for the time and attention his superfit, superhot personal trainer and fellow werewolf Kelly Overton has devoted to his long, sweaty workout sessions.

We're

? Jennifer Aniston titillates highly appreciative male viewers and inspires 44-year-old pole-dancing strippers across the planet by working those glistening abs, buff arms and various other seductive assets during a fte/Htonce-esque bump and grind.

Thanks for Sharin

? We're pretty sure when triathlete Gwyneth Paltrow busts out those stripper moves on recover­ing sex addict Mark Ruffalo she isn't following one of the 12 steps mandated by his recovery program.

Don Jon

? Scarlett Johansson's stacked, savvy Jersey girl should rate a "dime," a perfect 10, on even the fussiest guy's scale ofhotness.But churchgoing Jersey boy and gym addict Joseph Gordon-Levitt kicks her to the curb to indulge his true addiction: internet porn. Our diagnosis? It's gotta betheroids.

Blue Is the

Warmest Color

? Lea Seydoux and Adele Exarchopoulos's 10-minute lovemaking scene stunned critics and audiences.

Oranae Is

the New

In the year's 13 most-addictive episodes of TV, the real-life-based women-behind-bars dramedy serves up such steamy moments as a college grad turned drug mule (Taylor Schilling) lathering up with her drug-running ex (Laura Prepon).

On the Road

? In the big-screen version of Beat icon Jack Kerouac's sexually freewheeling classic, Kristen Stewart drives a stake through the heart of her Twilight image by cutting loose and showing off the twins to Dean Moriarty (played by Garrett Hedlund, pictured) and Sal Paradise (Sam Riley).