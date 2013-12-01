The year in Sex
December, 2013
I
headlines and titillating tidbits
Music Videos: Unleashed and Unrated
? Miley Cyrus twerked her way into adulthood and bared it all in "Wrecking
Ball," while Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" crossed lines with a bevy of
beautiful women in the buff. Consider our interest in music videos aroused.
We'll Hand It to You
? The ad of the
year award goes
to this Chilean
PSA, which makes
a strong case for
hand sanitizer.
Traffic Cop a Feel
? In an effort to get Russian drivers to slow down, women took off their tops and held up speed-limit signs. Reports on how many people swerved into trees still pending.
[40
Who's Your Daddy?
? Step aside, Maury Povich. Mobile
paternity testing is here. Now New Yorkers
can hail a Winnebago, offer DNA samples
and find out in three to five business days
if their lives are ruined.
Propositioned
THREE OFFBEAT CELEBRITY OFFERS
Fruit of the Loom and Jockey promised Jon Hamm's freewheeling ham free undies.
Porn site PureMature.com offered Paula Deen six figures to churn men's members.
The Lingerie Football League asked virginal free agent Tim lebow to be its OB coach.
Sex Rights and Wrongs
THE BIGGEST SETBACKS AND SUCCESSES FROM AROUND THE WORLD
Putin Down Homosexuals
Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a bill
that imposes fines on people who provide
LGBT information to minors. In protest, a
Facebook group photoshopped pic of Putin
in drag and suggested folks mail him dildos.
No Glove, No Love
Mexican company Rubberit sells condoms online and uses the profits to fund sex educatioa
Mouth Off
Virginia GOP candidate Ken Cuccinelli cam- j paigned to reinstate an unconstitutional law that makes it a felony to have oral or anal sex.
Schooled, Mate
When a pastor asked Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd why he supports gay marriage when
the Bible says it's unnatural, Rudd responded, "Well, mate, if I was going to have that view, the
Bible also says slavery is a natural condition."
This Is 40?
? Supermodels Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington showed a bit of skin and proved age is just a number.
Deja Weiner
? Former New York congressman and mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner made headlines again when he admitted to sending a woman dick pics under the pseudonym Carlos Danger. The outcome? The man and the penis that launched a thousand jokes lost the mayoral race. The silver lining? A Florida man teamed up with an Illinois hot dog company to sell Carlos Danger Weiners.
Naked in NYC
? Artist Andy Golub knows the secret to drawing a crowd: Paint on naked women (and men) in Times Square. We appreciate his entire body of work.
Fit to Print
? Burlesque queen Dita Von Teese modeled the world's first 3-D-printed dress. Now if only there were a way to print a fully articulated copy of Dita....
i
D
Type t Dirty * to Me
? Graphic designer Alex Merto titillates with his Effing Typeface.
Good Vibrations *m
THE LOWDOWN ON THE LATEST BREAKTHROUGHS IN VIBRATOR TECHNOLOGY
Fundawear
Underpants equipped with touch technologv are controlled by a partner's smart phone.
StronicZwei
This hands-free "pulsator"
doesn't vibrate: it thrusts
back and forth.
TheLimon
A customizable memory allows lovers to record and play back intensity levels
Zeus and Hera
Sensors on the his-and-hers vibrators communicate online, connecting long-distance levers.
Vibease
The vibrator syncs with your
favorite erotic novel or your
partner's voice.
One-Eyed Martian
? Apparently NASA programmed its greatest achievement in robotics with a great sense of humor. Proof: Observe the very phallic tracks left by the Mars rover.
Hot Commodities
OUR HEAT INDEX OF THE LATEST
IN SEX TECH
Origami Condoms
Revolutionarv: Meet the world's first nonrolledsilicone condom.
eBra
In case of an emergency, the eBra can be used as a respiratory mask.
Wet Lube
Ov vev. Rabbis blessed the first kosher lube, then claimed it was a mistake.
Happy Ride
The vibrating bicycle seat cover makes for a stimulating commute.
Liquid Lapdance
Lubricated underpants for trips to the champagne room.
JSD'sBscon Condoms
Mmw, bacon. For when your lover isn't a vegetarian.
Too Salty?
? When asked on Reddit if there's anything she doesn't do, comedian Aisha Tyler replied, "Swallow."
NYMPHOMANIA!
A male expert worries that Lvbrido, a.k.a.
female Viagra, is so effective it will turn
women into instant nymphomaniacs. We just
worry he's already said too much.
Let's Get Kinky
? Researchers found that people who enjoy BDSM may be psychologically healthier than people who don't. Turns out folks who like to get freaky can be more open and secure in their relationships.
Will Shortz Might Disagree *¦ mwiuiiiy iuu ncuiu^iciitist at Rutgers, orgasms work vour entire brain, whereas crossword puzzles work only part.
This Little Piggy
? Scientists in the Netherlands treated a woman who complained that her left foot triggered orgasms. Tests confirmed a neurological problem, making it the first reported case of loot orgasm syndrome."
measure up ? Survey says: The average length of the American penis is 5.6 inches.
