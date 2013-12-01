The year in Sex

I

headlines and titillating tidbits

Music Videos: Unleashed and Unrated

? Miley Cyrus twerked her way into adulthood and bared it all in "Wrecking

Ball," while Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" crossed lines with a bevy of

beautiful women in the buff. Consider our interest in music videos aroused.

We'll Hand It to You

? The ad of the

year award goes

to this Chilean

PSA, which makes

a strong case for

hand sanitizer.

Traffic Cop a Feel

? In an effort to get Russian drivers to slow down, women took off their tops and held up speed-limit signs. Reports on how many people swerved into trees still pending.

[40

Who's Your Daddy?

? Step aside, Maury Povich. Mobile

paternity testing is here. Now New Yorkers

can hail a Winnebago, offer DNA samples

and find out in three to five business days

if their lives are ruined.

Propositioned

THREE OFFBEAT CELEBRITY OFFERS

Fruit of the Loom and Jockey promised Jon Hamm's freewheeling ham free undies.

Porn site PureMature.com offered Paula Deen six figures to churn men's members.

The Lingerie Football League asked virginal free agent Tim lebow to be its OB coach.

Sex Rights and Wrongs

THE BIGGEST SETBACKS AND SUCCESSES FROM AROUND THE WORLD

Putin Down Homosexuals

Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a bill

that imposes fines on people who provide

LGBT information to minors. In protest, a

Facebook group photoshopped pic of Putin

in drag and suggested folks mail him dildos.

No Glove, No Love

Mexican company Rubberit sells condoms on­line and uses the profits to fund sex educatioa

Mouth Off

Virginia GOP candidate Ken Cuccinelli cam- j paigned to reinstate an unconstitutional law that makes it a felony to have oral or anal sex.

Schooled, Mate

When a pastor asked Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd why he supports gay marriage when

the Bible says it's unnatural, Rudd responded, "Well, mate, if I was going to have that view, the

Bible also says slavery is a natural condition."

This Is 40?

? Supermodels Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington showed a bit of skin and proved age is just a number.

Deja Weiner

? Former New York congress­man and mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner made headlines again when he admitted to send­ing a woman dick pics under the pseudonym Carlos Danger. The outcome? The man and the penis that launched a thousand jokes lost the mayoral race. The silver lining? A Florida man teamed up with an Illinois hot dog company to sell Carlos Danger Weiners.

Naked in NYC

? Artist Andy Golub knows the secret to drawing a crowd: Paint on naked women (and men) in Times Square. We appreciate his entire body of work.

Fit to Print

? Burlesque queen Dita Von Teese modeled the world's first 3-D-printed dress. Now if only there were a way to print a fully articulated copy of Dita....

i

D

Type t Dirty * to Me

? Graphic designer Alex Merto titillates with his Effing Typeface.

Good Vibrations *m

THE LOWDOWN ON THE LATEST BREAKTHROUGHS IN VIBRATOR TECHNOLOGY

Fundawear

Underpants equipped with touch technologv are controlled by a partner's smart phone.

StronicZwei

This hands-free "pulsator"

doesn't vibrate: it thrusts

back and forth.

TheLimon

A customizable memory allows lovers to record and play back intensity levels

Zeus and Hera

Sensors on the his-and-hers vibrators communicate online, connecting long-distance levers.

Vibease

The vibrator syncs with your

favorite erotic novel or your

partner's voice.

One-Eyed Martian

? Apparently NASA programmed its greatest achievement in robotics with a great sense of humor. Proof: Observe the very phallic tracks left by the Mars rover.

Hot Commodities

OUR HEAT INDEX OF THE LATEST

IN SEX TECH

Origami Condoms

Revolutionarv: Meet the world's first nonrolledsilicone condom.

eBra

In case of an emergency, the eBra can be used as a respiratory mask.

Wet Lube

Ov vev. Rabbis blessed the first kosher lube, then claimed it was a mistake.

Happy Ride

The vibrating bicycle seat cover makes for a stimulating commute.

Liquid Lapdance

Lubricated underpants for trips to the champagne room.

JSD'sBscon Condoms

Mmw, bacon. For when your lover isn't a vegetarian.

Too Salty?

? When asked on Reddit if there's anything she doesn't do, comedian Aisha Tyler replied, "Swallow."

NYMPHOMANIA!

A male expert worries that Lvbrido, a.k.a.

female Viagra, is so effective it will turn

women into instant nymphomaniacs. We just

worry he's already said too much.

Let's Get Kinky

? Researchers found that people who enjoy BDSM may be psychologically healthier than people who don't. Turns out folks who like to get freaky can be more open and secure in their relationships.

Will Shortz Might Disagree *¦ mwiuiiiy iuu ncuiu^iciitist at Rutgers, orgasms work vour entire brain, whereas crossword puzzles work only part.

This Little Piggy

? Scientists in the Netherlands treated a woman who complained that her left foot triggered orgasms. Tests confirmed a neurological problem, making it the first reported case of loot orgasm syndrome."

measure up ? Survey says: The average length of the American penis is 5.6 inches.