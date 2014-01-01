Love on the Rocks

HE ROCKS

SPEND A SURREAL AFTERNOON WITH ALEJANDRA GUILMANT There's an inherent beauty to a well-composed photograph. When all the elements of the composition are superb, you capture indelible art in a snapshot. Take for instance David Bellemere's session with Mexican model Alejandra Guilmant. The photographer juxtaposed the soft body of his subject against the old rough stonework of Cadaques, Spain. You can almost smell the salty Mediterranean mist running down Alejandra's body. No big production, just an enthralling feminine figure standing nude while the exquisite Iberian sun lights her curves and warms the old seawall that Salvador Dali may have walked when he called Cadaques his home. Dali, another true artist, once remarked, "There are some days when I think I'm going to die from an overdose of satisfaction." We now understand what he meant.