ure, you could jet off to the world's most famous monuments and take the exact same selfie every other tourist posts on Instagram. Or you could embrace all the not been there, not done that our world has to offer. Here are trek-worthy drinks, cool gear, solid advice and the most thrilling destinations to gel you globe-trotting in style.

GO HIGH-LOW IN CAPE TOWN

—> After competing against European rivals Bilbao and Dublin, the South African city of Cape Town emerged as the World Design Capital for 2014. Along with shiny accolades there will be site installations, gallery happenings and public works of art. But high-minded

design has been creeping into low-culture hangouts too: Capetonian biker shop Los Muertos Motorcycles (B) triples as an aesthetically pleasing coffeehouse and film production studio ("Love kills, speed thrills"); the House of Machines (A, C) serves all your masculine needs-grooming, dressing, accessorizing, drinking—with its lifestyle shop, cafe and top-shelf bar (operating Thursday and Friday nights). Concept

shop Latitude 33 combines Aussie surf gear, art and upscale bistro food under one civilized, well-designed roof, welcoming riders of bone shakers, crotch rockets, gnarly waves and modernist trends alike.

HOW NOT TO SEEM JET-LRGGED...

ORHUNGOVER

WINGMAN WIPES • After getting off the red-eye, deploy these wipes to remove that flyer's glaze without having to hit the shower. $4, groominglounge.com

CLINIQUE EYEGEL

• A built-in roller ball and cooling gel combine to take the puff out of the most exhausted eyes. $28. neimanmarcus.com

SUPERSMILE QUIKEE

• Don't want to look and smell like last night's vino? This breath freshener and tooth whitener will do the trick. S18, supersmile.com

BIKE THIS WAY

• There's no faster way to get up close and personal with a city, learn its rhythms and look like a local than on a bicycle. The limited-edition Raeburn jacket from super-cool apparel brand Rapha Cycle Club will take the bite out of the wind whether you're cranking through Paris, Brooklyn or Copenhagen on a rented bike. The slim tailoring and basic black also make this the perfect jacket for transitioning from airplane to afterparty.

Rapha & Raeburn quilted jacket, S600. rapha.cc

lo bring you the five hottest

emerging destinations

around the world, we turned

to the best-traveled ladies we

know: the lovely co-founders

of tastemaking travel site

Fathom (fathomaway.com).

TOP 5 SMUGGLE-WORTHY FOODS

¦ corpion (1) For dar­ing travelers who develop a hankering for deep-fried scor­pion in Singapore, , note that they're a

no-go souvenir under

the "no meat" law. Hang it from a necklace and maybe Customs won't notice. Absinthe (2) Some European brands of the acid-green, high-octane spirit still contain thujone, a suppos­edly hallucinogenic chemical that's banned in the U.S. Even if your bottle is thujone free, hallucinogenic images on die label could get it confiscated. Cheese (3) Raw (unpasteurized) milk

cheeses aged under 60 days (a.k.a, the smelly, runny good stuff) are off limits. Freeze the cheese before you travel to minimize the funk. Caviar (4) Caviar from wild sturgeon is protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. There are good alternatives, but for caviar purists—or those who just want what they can't have—there is no substitute. Meat (5) That baton of Tus­can wild-boar salami or the pistachio-flecked mortadella you bonded with in Bologna is, no matter what the zealous vendor may claim, banned. You can­not bring meat—any meat, fresh or cured—into this country. Which isn't to say you can't try.—Carolynn Carreno

ZIMMERN'S RULES FOR SMRLL-TIME FOOD SMUGGLERS

"When a goat farmer in Sardinia hands me a goat's leg cured

like prosciutto, a Chinese

grandmother gives me dry-cured

sausage to continue aging in my

basement or I get a pound of a

raw-milk cheese from the most

famous cheese shop in Paris,

what choice do I have but to try

to bring those things home?"

1.

BEST WAY TO GET IT THROUGH

• Plastic. Take your

goods to a deli and

give the guy five

bucks to Cryovac it.

Works like a charm.

2.

BIGGEST SMUGGLING MYTH

• Wrapping stinky

foods in dirty

clothes. The clothes

will only spread

the scent of the

food. And if officials

do open your bag,

they're going to

find everything

inside. It's a game

of roulette.

3.

MOST MEMORABLE CONFISCATION

• The minister of

tourism for Vietnam

presented me with

three bottles of rare

aged fish sauce,

which a Vietnamese

immigration officer

promptly smashed

against a wall

for show.

4.

STRONGEST WARNING

• Never smuggle

foods into

other countries

where lying to a

government official

could lead to a lot

worse consequences

than having your

salami confiscated.

5.

BEST STRATEGY WHEN FACED WITH A CUSTOMS OFFICIAL

• Smile and lie.

6.

STRANGEST THING I'VE EVER SMUGGLED

• A big piece of

dried bonito from

Okinawa. It's just

a different quality

from anything

you can get in an

American market.

7.

RULEOFTHUMB

• Never smuggle

anything you'd

mind having taken

from you.

8.

WHAT I DON'T SMUGGLE

• Endangered

species and

fresh fruits and

vegetables, which

could cause real

harm to local

agriculture.

Andrew Zimmern

is the host oj bizarre

Foods on the Travel

Channel. \

A" 2 GO NATIVE ON FOGO

—> On a remote, rugged archipelago on the eastern edge of the North Ameri­can continent stands the hypermodern, hyper-hard-to-reach Fogo Island Inn (A), an architectural mar-

vel of glass walls, saltbox shapes, solar panels and steel stilts that rise from the windswept sur­roundings (like crag­gy moors and rogue arctic ice floes). This is what luxury

survivalist mode looks like: Every textile and piece of furniture in the 29 minimalist, ocean-view rooms is made locally by hand; the kitchen staff scours the island for kelp,

mushrooms, spruce and seafood to serve you modern Newfoundland on a plate. It's the kind of place where you'll meet boat builders at the bar, artists-in-residence at the roof­top sauna and cari-

bou just beyond the bonfire. Of course, you may prefer to watch the fog roll in from the comfort of your natural-fiber bed in front of your per­sonal wood-burning stove. There's no FOMO on Fogo.

3

V" GO COLONIAL

IN THE CASCO

—> Once graffitied and gang-laden, Panama City's 350-year-old colonial neighborhood of Casco Viejo is making a comeback. Crum­bling pastel facades and dilapidated

buildings are inter­spersed with gourmet coffee shops and landscaped gardens. Savvy travelers stay at boutique properties such as the newly opened American Trade Hotel (A, B), a restored landmark building from the guys behind the Ace Hotel empire. Atelier Ace, along with Com­mune Design and Panama City-based Conservatorio, set out to reinvigorate not

just buildings but peo­ple, reforming gang members and involv­ing local artisans in every aspect of the restoration. Luxe details such as Frette sheets and Aesop bath products mix with handmade Pana­manian furnishings and timber reclaimed through underwater logging in the Pana­ma Canal. A 50-seat nightclub is run by Panamanian jazz pianist Danilo Perez.

FIRST-CLASS CASE

• Things can get competitive at the baggage carousel, where even the fanciest ballistic-nylon suitcases all start to blur together. The aluminum and calfskin-leather Orion suitcase from Hermes costs as much as a first-class ticket to Dubai but is by far the most dashing and durable carry-on we've ever seen.

Hermes Orion suitcase, S1Z100

USEFUL PHRRSES

Phrase books are handy when you're traveling abroad, but what happens when you're in a jam and need to get specific? Here are a few useful phrases for traveling to 2014's hottest spots. —Mickey Rapkin

DILEMMA

On a train in Ecuador

• While admiring snowcapped mountains from the

newly rehabbed luxury train Tren Crucero. you

spot a better local view—of a seriously beautiful

female passenger.

At a nudist colony in Germany

• Sylt is a nudist's—sorry, naturist's—paradise.

What's the etiquette when dropping trou in this

northern European St.-Tropez?

At a bar in Tokyo

• Feeling lonely in Roppongi, you strike up a conversation with a sexy lady in a bar. Is she really into you, or does she put the ho in hostess?

TRY THIS

"La mejor euro para la enfermedad de movimiento es un coctel rigido. iNos vemos en el bar?"

"Entschuldigung, ich wollte dich nicht anstarren, ich wurde nur von der Sonne geblendet."

"Sharudone no kono garasu wa-sha yori mo sukunai hiyo wa kakaru no?"

TRANSLATION

"The best cure for motion sickness is a stiff cocktail. Meet you in the bar car?"

"My apologies. I wasn't staring at you; the sun was in my eyes."

"Does this glass of chardonnay cost less than a car?"

v"4 GO PALEO ON THE PAMPAS

—> Feed your carnivorous cravings at Playa Vik (A), an avant-garde retreat in Jose Ignacio, South America's must-visit bohemian beach village. Evenings

are spent on the barbecue terrace, learning how to cook beef like the gauchos; days are meant for watching bronzed bodies soak in the hot Uruguayan sun. The hotel's dramatic black-stone pool (B) hovers 32 feet over Playa Mansa and lights up at night with a fiber-optic celestial map of the Southern sky. Architecture junkies won't be

disappointed with Sculpture, the double curved titanium and glass building designed by architect Carlos Ott, or the six smaller surrounding casas decked out with the owner's insane art collection: a mix of prominent international and South American artists including Anselm Kiefer, Pablo Atchugarry and Montserrat Soto.

v°5 OO ARTSY IN CHICAGO

—> Art takes action on Chicago's South Side, where enterprising artist and instigator Theaster Gates continually blurs the line between artwork and neighborhood project, working as real estate developer, civic hero, wheeler-dealer and cultural archivist. Young creatives and longtime locals hang around his Dorchester Projects (A), on the 6900 block of Dorchester Avenue, where Gates acquired several vacant and abandoned proper­ties for adaptive reuse. One building is now an art and architecture library stocked with books he bought from a closing city bookstore. Another,

Black Cinema House, is home to a vintage-slide archive donated by the University of Chicago and a serious vinyl collection from Dr. Wax, the defunct record store. His latest project, Arts Incubator, takes shape in a 1920s corner building that is all things at once: exhibition space, concert venue, artist residency and main line for tapping into the local pulse.

CHHRLES JQLY

When Charles July isn't

creating avant-garde

cocktails at the Aviary

in Chicago, he's doing

bibulous research on the

road. He brings us his six

favorite sips worth a trip.

SIX DRINKS

WORTH TRAVELING FOR

BATANGA La Capilla, Tequila, Mexico

• Forty miles outside Guadalajara, at the base of an extinct volcano, sits the town of Tequila. If you plan to stay for the long haul, set down your glass of straight booze and head to La Capilla to belly up with 80-something-year-old Don Javier. His signature batanga is as legendary as his smile. The generous pour of bianco te­quila, lime juice and Coke stirred together with an old knife and served in a salt-rimmed glass will keep you on track.

SAZERAC French 75 Bar, New Orleans

• Just steps off the beautiful stink that is Bourbon Street rests the historic French 75 Bar. Its crack team, led by bon vivant Chris Hannah, will quickly make you forget the ubiquitous frozen cocktail machines that litter the strip. The official cocktail of the city of New Orleans, this combo of rye whiskey, ab­sinthe, bitters and sugar is a whiskey drinker's dream. Just don't ask them to drop the lemon peel in (it's all about the oils).

SACHACOOL Astrid y Gaston, Lima

• Gastronomy may be the big draw in Latin America's culinary capital, but I'm here to tell you to come thirsty as well. With access to some of the most exotic ingredients from the Amazon, mixologist Aaron Diaz will wow you with his signature sachacool cocktail. A combination of native pisco, Tahiti lime, peppercorns and sacha culantro (similar in taste to cilantro) will take you on a Peruvian flavor trek.

II PUNCH Habitation Cle­ment, Martinique

• "Chacun prepare so propre mort" or "Each prepares his own death." Intrigued? Time to dust off the French-English dictionary and head to the paradise that is Martinique. After strolling the gardens of Habitation Cle­ment cool off with the island's most famous cocktail. Tra­ditionally, guests are given an entire bottle of rhum agricole (lo­cal rum made from fresh cane), sugar and slices of lime to mix their own 'ti punch and take fate into their own hands.

PRAIRIE OYSTER 69 Colebrooke Row, London

•Tucked away in London's Angel neighborhood, 69 Colebrooke Row has for years served some of the most forward-thinking libations across the pond. This one-slurp cocktail com­bines a tomato juice "yolk," horseradish vodka and an oyster leaf. The result is a deconstructed then reconstructed bloody mary. An infusion here, a little spherification there and voila, a spicy, savory explosion that will have your taste buds doing backflips.

HAND-CARVED ICE

DIAMOND

Bar High Five,

Tokyo

• I'd sooner drink a spirit neat than pour it over lousy ice. This isn't a problem at world-acclaimed Bar High Five. Watch in awe as owner and master bartender Hidetsugu Ueno wields a razor-sharp knife to carve the perfect diamond, all while being the most gracious of hosts. The Ichiro or Yamazaki whiskey you choose will be honored to rest on this masterpiece.