The Secret Garden

MONIQUE JACQUELINE SOAKS UP RAYS AND GIVES OFF HEAT ON A CLOUDLESS CALIFORNIA AFTERNOON

oddamn you half-Japanese girls/ Do it to me every time," sings Rivers Cuomo on Weezer's "El Scorcho." Indeed. The allure of Monique Jacqueline—a woman of such lineage—plus the eye of photographer David Bellemere created the perfect setting for a photo shoot, where the sun and shadows played across Monique's body. "Only one word can describe him: inspired," Monique says. "David Bellemere is a sculptor of life, light and the human form." Monique's secret ambition is to take her human form to the big screen and become the next action starlet.