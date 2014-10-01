Steven Seagall's Fight for Mother Russia

WITH YOUTHFUL BRAVADO, THIS SELF-DESCRIBED "HIPSTER WITH A VINTAGE TWIST" EMBRACES ALL OF LIFE'S GLORIES, FROM ART TO TRAVEL TO BUSINESS TO SEX. CAN YOU KEEP UP WITH MISS OCTOBER? Y ou gotta do what you gotta do," says our jet-setting Miss October Roxanna June. "Modeling, travel­ing the world and writing for the online publication Live Fast Mag, I don't have hobbies—work is my hobby." A dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, Roxanna stud­ied theater and graduated from an arts program near Toronto. But unlike many of the other gorgeous women who migrate to Los Angeles, she doesn't view act­ing as her long-term goal. "If acting comes to me nat­urally. I'll pursue it, but I'm not interested in putting a ton of"energy into it. I'm quite business savvy and would eventually like to move from modeling to marketing and public relations," she says. "I have always been aware that modeling won't last forever." Which is a titanic reason why, when her agency urged her to test for playboy, Roxanna said to bring it on. "Being a Playmate allows you to immortalize the young body you won't always have," she says. So when she arrived at the sun-splashed loca­tion of her photo shoot, Roxy, as her friends call her, needed to get au naturel—and wet—pronto. "'Get me in that pool,' I said to Sasha Kisenman, the photographer. I'd swim in the ocean every (lay n 1 could, mil a glamor­ous swininiing pool at a classic Hollywood home? I wasn't mad about that at all," she says with a laugh. As for the sex symbol status that becoming Miss October forever grants her, Roxanna's full lips smile. "I'm not mad about that either. Being a sex symbol is great, because sex is great. Sexuality should be celebrated. I think it should all be out in the open, and every­body should express it every day and just...." She pauses. "Freak on!" We love this girl. P I. A Y M A T ES.COM/ROXANNA-JUNE PLAYBOY'S WVYMATE OF THE MONTH PLAYMATE DATA SHEET NAME:. BUST: _^ZLj^_ matsT; ^O HIPS:. HEIGHT : ^ J WEIGHT : J WEIGHT : ' '^J \\> BIRTH HATE, u TURN-ONS: /\v\ Ov^d^-g/VVoCOUS fY\cx<A UO ^Vvv O^ ^aCxSS.yOVA -Cig)r* TURNOFFS • >Ov , \ WHAT MAKES A WOMAN SFYY? I f\c\ SHE ROCKS MY wnBT.n .R 1 H A Is] Is! A « \ O^ ^ <*€. V\e<" FAVE ALL-TIME TV SHOW, S- 1 OTN HOW I HOPE MY FRIENDS DESCRIBE ME:. 1/ \ ,