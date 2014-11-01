Rob Corddry

BRING YOUR A-GAME TO LIVING WELL WITH THESE WINNING STRATEGIES FOR THE MODERN GENTLEMAN the perfect season to take stock iafs in your closet, in your garage, )ur itinerary and in your glass. It's .t-paced world and chances are .hings have changed a bit since you last .rrhose clothes? You could have designed . That car? It might just be on the verge of outdated, That drink? You could have mixed it with your own custom booze. With our fall play-book it's time to take your game to the next level. CUSTOMIZE IT BE YOUR OWN DESIGNER owever you look at it, dressing well is competitive. And when you're wearing exactly the same thing as the other guy, the best you can expect is to end the game with a tie. But you can win the sartorial competition by wearing custom clothes, and they don't have to be hand-measured on Savile Row to be a step up from off-the-rack. With monograms making a comeback (J. ("rew and Burberry let you put your brand on their brand). Brooks Brothers going from trad to racl with its design-)our-own line and more custom-clothing shops online than ever before, the runway is your project to own. CLICK FOR COUTURE CLOTHES PROPER CLOTH • At this custom shirt site, nerd out on the dizzying array of collar heights and fabric options, then custom design a shirt down to the • cuffs (barrel, mitered or otherwise). INDOCHINO • Get your girlfriend to take your mea­surements, then dial in a dandy blazer or suit with your choice of vents, lapels and even contrasting lining, and have it fabricated for you A and only you. BLACK LAPEL • In addition to custom shirts and suits, Black Lapel lets you break out and break down your fantasy pair of pants, whether you prefer them pleated^-flat front, cuffed or streamlined. PLUG AND PLAY Whether it's your first car or your midlife-crisis-mobile, thanks to the plug-in car revolution you have fewer excuses not to get an electric car. Here are your high-low high-voltage options. $20,000 GET SMART • The tiny two-seater Smart Fortwo electric car can charge off a house­hold current and is barely longer than a motorcycle. The only down­side is the lack of a backseat. $75,000 ACETHETESLA • Elegant and comparatively spacious, the Tesia Model S is the electric sedan to beat, with a zero- to-60 time of 5.4 seconds and a 265-mile range. $136,000 AUTOBAHN TRQN • BMW's i8 plug-in hybrid is as quick as a Corvette and easier on the envi­ronment. And with contrasting paint highlights it looks like something straight out of a Tron remake. CUSTOM BLUE SUEDE BOOT $495. LEFTSHOE C0MPANY.COM RIP OUT DO VEGAS LIKE AN INSIDER We know you've graduated from walking around with a boozy slushie in a souvenir plastic guitar cup, but chances are you haven't cracked the code for getting your money's worth out of the reverse AIM that Sin City often feels like. You don't have to be a whale or even a high roller to be a victor in Vegas. The trick is to treat it as industry insiders do—you know, the people who profit from the whales and high rollers but still know how to have a good time on their own dime. Catch a free show at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. (/, 4) at the Cosmo­politan, where an over-the-top dinner comes complete with live performances in a Baz Luhrmann—like dinner-club setting (think Cirque du Soleil-level talent without the sticker shock). Head to downtown's Container Park (2), a com­plex of shops, restaurants and bars where the city's new creative and tech classes (e.g., Zappos wunderkinder) go to get down on weekend nights. Eat like a pro at Kabuto Ldomae Sushi (3) in Vegas's Chinatown off Spring Mountain Road, where you'll likely bump into a top casino chef on his night off. You'd be wise to book a room at the brand-spanking-new (read: untrashed) super-luxe SLS casino and hotel. This pleasure palace resets the bar for debauchery and dining: It's home to three clubs (Foxtail, LiFE and the Sayers Club Las Vegas—sister to the Hol­lywood hot spot): everyone's favorite, Umami Burger: and Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres, a carnivore's Valhalla. I lave a classic nightcap (if you need it) at the intimate Monkey Bar. 5 I WATCH OUT • If you're look­ing for a time­less watch, it's all about the Hamiltons — specifically the brand's sleek and dashing IntraMatic model. $845, hamiltonwatch.com 6 INFUSE YOUR BOOZE a bored tech billionaire to make your own custom-crafted spirits. With a bottle of high-quality vodka and some flavors of the moment you can create mixology-worthy liquor for mixing up fine cocktails at home. Bacontini, anyone? BACONY • Put three tablespoons bacon drippings and 750 milliliters vodka in a glass container and shake to combine. Freeze until bacon fat is solidified. Strain through a coffee filter to remove bacon fat. CITRUSY • Combine about six quartered oranges. lemons or limes and 750 milliliters vodka in a glass container. Cover and let sit for a week or more, until the flavor has developed. Remove citrus. SPICY • Mix a cup of your favorite dried whole chilis (such as chipotle) with 750 milliliters vodka in a glass con­tainer. Cover and let sit for a week or more. Remove peppers when the heat level is right. MOVE SMOOTH • Yes, it's okay for a guy to use moisturizer. Rough hands may seem manly, but some situations require delicacy. This stuff has the added benefit of the intoxicating aroma of absinthe. Wormwood Absin­thium cream, $16, prospectorco.com 8 MAKE COFFEE LIKE A BARISTA ON HIS DAY OFF RICHER POUR • Let modern cale-c ultme nerds debate the liner points of a coffee drink made with a La Marzocco versus a Clover versus a French press. For coflee insiders (like the guys who own the coolest coflee shops), the Chemex colleemaker is the pre­ferred apparatus lor making a stripped-down, back-to-basics cup of joe to perfection. The glass laboratory pitcher with the wooden grip is a thing ol beauty. The propri­etary fillers are designed to remove bitterness and let the true flavors ol the bean come through. S-12. cht'mexcnffeemtiker.com FLY RIGHT HELI YEAH • Praise be to the gods of aeronautics: Uber—which kills it with cars and dab­bles in jets—has turned its attention to a more afford­able airborne conveyance, the helicopter. Recent test flights in New York and Los Angeles had city dwellers shuttling to party zones such as Malibu and the Hamptons at discounted fares (around $500 a per­son). While Uber has pop­up seasonal collaborations, one of its partners, Blade, operates year-round in New York Cilv. 10 I BE EGG-CELLENT No dish shows you're a strong, sensitive, provider type of guy better than a perfectly cooked omelet. (Making one is often used as an employment test for chefs seeking jobs.) Here's how to do it right. LET IT RUN • Whip the hell out of three or four eggs until they're frothy. Salt them. Heat a pat of butter in a pan over medium heat until it foams and sub­sides. Pour in eggs and let them set a bit. Tilt the pan and push the cooked eggs to the top. Let the uncooked eggs run off onto the hot pan to cook. GET SET • Once the eggs have set and there's nothing wet on the bottom of the pan, you're in the home­stretch. This is when you can keep it minimalist or put fancy fillings (cheese, ham, fresh herbs) in the middle. Don't overstuff. TILT, TAP, FLIP, SLIDE • Tilt the pan, tap it on the stove so the omelet slides up a bit on one side of the pan. With the help of gravity and a spatula, fold one half of the omelet over the other (if you added fillings, be sure to cover them all), then slide it onto a plate.