Playboy Playbook

Miss December Elizabeth Ostrander lives for a good adventure. "I go headfirst into anything that's going to chal­lenge or test me." Meet the final Playmate of our 60th-anniversary year. Elizabeth spent her younger years running with the guys as a competitive, surfing tomboy in St. Augustine, Florida. At 18 she went to Greece and became an international model­ing sensation. In the past year and a half, she has upped the ante by sailing her own yacht, a 41-foot Islander Freeport, from San Francisco to Hawaii to Bora-Bora. "I'm a strong person who has always had intuitions that come true, and one of them was that I'd sail around the world—I knew I'd actually do it one day, so I mentally trained myself to be like a Viking." Another of Elizabeth's long-held inner feel­ings was that she was Playmate-bound. "I absolutely love being naked—it's beauti­ful, it's fun and it's sexy," she says. After she attended a casting call, it was all but a given to anoint her as our Miss December and cover girl. To showcase her exotic Nordic looks in the proper setting, we planted her on an iceberg—on a set in California. "It was perfect because I got to pretend I was in the Arctic while staying warm in sunny California," she says, laughing. "I want people to look at my pictorial and think of me as a sexy, mysterious gift to unwrap. Merry Christmas, everybody!" PLAYMATES.COM/ELIZABETH-OSTRANDER \S A SELF-PROFESSED ADVENTURESS WHO OWNS HER OWN )-ACIIT, MISS DECEMBER , FEELS AT £ HOMEV\ THE WATER. II E( Till \ A SHE DOESJLST EIXE WHEN f THA T WA TER IS FROZEN MISS DECEMBER 5 O CO o z PLAYMATE DATA SHEET NAME:. WAIST:___:±Z_J_____HIPS:. HEIGHT:____~) CJ______WEIGHT: BIRTH HATTT. V2-7S& RTBTHPTA^. AMBITIONS ¦ ~\& JQg-^ PL, turn-ons . . Man onc\ ¦ K W^^e- cygfe\ p^ (bnte\ figptLd^. -V MUSICAL TNRPTRATTONr I j3>fYK 3^ \ B^l J^ ' ^)r&JZ> \S \O~\cXg2, f V^3 VJ> A TYPICAL DAY IN MY t.tttf.. . Moro'><tX . Mo happy