Mission Out of Control

DR.DRE he $3 Billion Man Three decades before Apple bid $3 billion for his company Beats Electronics. Dr. Dre (ne Andre Young) was already chang­ing the way we lis­ten to music. As a high school drop­out, the founding member of N.W.A built a career on giving voice to the streets and push­ing hip-hop from the fringes to the mainstream. Over the years he has orchestrated the rise of seminal hip-hop artists Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar— the list goes on— and continues to push the narrative of struggle and redemption. His ability to keep it real while expand­ing his empire is unparalleled. TONYALVA The Merchant of Venice • If it weren't for Tony Alva we might not have vertical aerial tricks, a global skateboarding in­dustry and, most important, the sheer joy of turn­ing a nondescript stretch of side­walk or an empty swimming pool into an arena for self-expression— I all for the modest? cost of a plywood board and four polyurethane wheels. The influential mem- :>er of Venice, California-based 1970s skateboard team the Z-Boys made his name in his teens, started his own skate- hoard company before he'd turned 20 and remains an active elder statesman of the sport today. NICK CAVE Aussies ¦ Few artists have mastered as many forms and genres as Australia-born Nick Cave. His bands the Birth­day Party and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have made him almost famous, while his heroin ad­diction almost stopped his ca­reer altogether. Now clean, Cave continues his prolific output not only as a musi­cian but also as a soundtrack art­ist (Harry Potter, True Detective). a screenwriter (Lawless) and a best-selling novel­ist. When none other than Johnny Cash covers your music, you know you've arrived. But that was 15 years ago, and Cave is still going strong. The Lifebomber • Yes, he hasxre-ated some of the most memo- 'ood, steadily r year .out a man- r, an agent oFa publicist. But the mystique of Bill Murray doesn't stop at the screen. He randomly crashes strangers' karaoke parties, engagement photo shoots and kickball games, thereby pull­ing us into his body of work. Most people are content to photo-bomb, but Mueigi^ life bombs—while continuing to work at the highest level of his craft. MARCO PIERRE WHITE Long before food and restau­rants became reality-TV fod­der, there was a young man in England named Marco Pierre White. While run­ning the kitchens in a string of suc­cessful London restaurants, he dated models, made the gossip pages, berated a young Gordon Ramsay until he cried and drove an equally young Mario Batali to quit in the middle of dinner service. And at the age of 33 he became the young­est chef ever awarded three Michelin stars. Although he no longer works in the kitchen, he remains a suc­cessful restau­rateur and TV presenter, as well as the blueprint for foulmouthed, brilliant chefs the world over. RICHARD PRINCE - From the 1980s to today, Richard Prince has made a name for him­self by taking other people's im­ages (most often related to ideas of masculinity) and turning them into something altogether origi­nal: He rephoto- graphed details of the Marlboro Man ads, finding new beauty in his creative cropping; photographed photographs of naked biker chicks; and most recently became a high-concept internet troll, appropriating photos of women from Instagram, rewriting the comments and then blowing them up larger than life. If good poets borrow and great poets steal, then Prince is the poet laureate of American pop art tricksters.