Straight Outta Comptoir

FROM NEW YORK TO L.A., MARRAKECH TO PUGLIA, WE RACKED UP MILES-AND TICKETS-IN THE NAME OF CROWNING THE YEAR'S BEST AUTOMOBILES ¦ si:i>a\s & coupes Mercedes-Benz I S63 AMG 4MATIC COUPE MIOO.OOO Normally two separate categories, this division is dominated this year by a single champion—no easy task. The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class touring coupe achieves this with a 577 hp bi-turbo V8 that dashes and eludes like Manny Pacquiao and protects with a stiff defense. But the S63 isn't about muscle and handling alone; it pampers up to four adults with luxury-level accommodations. After experiencing firsthand the "hot-stone massage" seats and cabin atomizer aromatherapy, we've learned to appreciate the S63's softer side. Alas, we know M-B's full stable of electronic coaches—more like nannies—are the precursor to autonomous travel. But for now the driving game doesn't get much better than this. BRANDENJT COTE Exclusive vehicles manager, AMG and designo "The S63 brings technology into the vehicle far beyond infotainment, improving the driving experience and raising the level of luxury. This vehicle will turn any commute into a spa day—a really fast and exhilarating spa day." ¦ SI»OIU%<\ltS & convertible* | Alfa Romeo | 4C s.».».l».» The gorgeous Italian exchange student you loved in high school isn't coming back, but Alfa Romeo finally is after years away. The stunning 4C, the brand's first U.S. import in two decades, arrives stacked in the back courtesy of a mid-engine-mounted 237 hp turbo four capable of zero to 60 in 4.1 seconds. This lightweight carbon-fiber-framed pistol uses flowing body curves, highly stylized alloy wheels and a monstrous engine roar to announce Alfa's grand return. Behind the wheel it's obvious the 4C is a machine built for high-speed cornering, not casual trips to the corner store, which is more than enough to earn our esteem. REID BIGLAND NAFTA region head,, Alfa Romeo "The 4C is an attainable mid-engine exotic car that delivers the wants of a driving purist, with direct steering feedback, dynamic throttle response and immediate shifting and braking reactions—a precise and visceral experience that embodies more than 100 years of the Alfa Romeo brand's technical development and racing tradition." ¦ CU Vs & HI] Vs Cadillac I ESCALADK S72.»7() While other automakers focused on crossover improvements, Cadillac moved a more refined big man back into its rotation. The totally redesigned Escalade embraces Caddy's hard-angled design language and recalls the boxed-out silhouette that first made this seven-seater an all-star. Assembled in Texas, the unapologetic Escalade now boasts a belt-buckle-size crest and giant tail lamps. The real jewelry includes reliable 4G LTE wi-fi, a luxury cabin deserving of the car's price point and a powerful 6.2-liter V8. It's a rebound that's more than worthy of the highlight reel. UWE ELLINGHAUS Chief marketing officer, Global Cadillac "Making 4G LTE standard on all Cadillacs makes sense not just for drivers but for all passengers. It's obviously great for road trips, but hav­ing 4G LTE connec­tivity has benefits beyond entertain­ment. In the long run this technol­ogy will simplify troubleshooting vehicle diagnos­tics and enhance safety." ¦ c.m:i;\ alt. power BMW I 18 mi:s.>.7OO Thank you, BMW, for recognizing that respect for mother nature doesn't have to come wrapped in a burlap sack. In delivering its dual-powered (a 1.5-liter three-cylinder and an electric motor) plug-in hybrid, the brand historically known for its M-powerment shows that green may indeed be the new black. With vertical-lift doors, clever LED illumination I and an overall aesthetic that mimics Venus emerging from the clamshell, the i8 grabs as much attention as any sports car or exotic auto on the road. Pulling a zero-to-60 time of just 4.2 seconds, the eco-conscious and sustainable four-seater will make a visceral run at many of them too. The i8 proves that green doesn't have to be as dull as a kale salad. JOSE GUERRERO / product manager, BMW "From subframes constructed of recycled aluminum to the dye used to tan the leather upholstery, which is made of extract of olive leaves to reduce chemicals, every aspect of the i8's production has been approached with sustainability in mind.' SPLURGE:T-SIIIIM \S.TUX La/nborg/iim | HURACAN S237.25O So your annual bonus has left some extra Cheddar in your pocket. Perhaps it's time for that Aventador you've been eyeing. Call us crazy, but after prodding both of Sant'Agata Bolognese's latest builds, we'd be apt to splurge on the less pricey Huracan. Enter the eye of this man-made tempest and experience perfectly controlled chaos. Toggling through the car's ANIMA driving-mode selector changes its 602 hp VIO's demeanor from Strada (rough translation: sweatpants and espresso) to Sport and finally to Corsa, a race mode that sprints you straight to the gym. Iloll.s-Iloyce | GHOST II S20l.:t.,O Take your shoes off. No, seriously. Although it's the dressier, more buttoned-up winner of the category, everything from floor to ceiling in this refreshed Ghost from RR's Goodwood plant will make you want to loosen up. The plush high-pile carpeting is toe-tickling, and the leather is as soft as warm butter. Running late for your ferry to the Vineyard? Not even a mash of the throttle will kill your vibe, as the Ghost's behemoth twin-turbo V12 doesn't lunge or surge; it just disappears. And yes, in contrast to the Phantom, it is socially acceptable to pilot this one yourself. ¦ Car of u the Year Porsche | 911 CARRERA GTS Most honeymoons last all of a week. Our passionate fling with the Porsche 911 Carrera has run strong for seven years and counting. Tricks such as a turbo here and a crazy robo-roof there have kept the fire alive, but it's the latest incarnation, the GTS, that has inflamed our ardor. Marketed as a bridge between the Carrera S and the track-tricked GT3, the flat-six GTS is noticeably faster, wider and better tuned than most of its variants. But what gives the Carrera GTS unique appeal over the queen bee GT3? The option of a stick shift. Yes, we know, as lowly humans we can't outperform Porsche's intuitive, lightning-quick PDK gearbox (we've tried), but cars were invented to outmode the horse, and plenty of cowboys still enjoy saddling up, no? Reined in, the 430 hp GTS gurgles with an almost nostalgic note at idle, but it screams for more with every curve and straightaway you throw at it. We're drunk in love all over again. The Year of the Identity Crisis We learned a lot in 2014, particularly about car companies that suffer identity problems. The best example: the $60K Kia K900 (1), which not even the almighty Morpheus could sell. What red-pill popper would drop that much on an economy brand when there's a $66K Maserati up for grabs, right? Wrong, actually (more on that in a bit). Kia's K900 is a good enough car. It's quick and packed with electronics. But the marshmallowy drive feel and overall lack of char­acter probably make the hamsters cry at night. With the $66K Ghibli, Maserati—known for opulent Italian eroticism— has served up a lukewarm version of the Quattro-porte that's not much fun to look at, be in or even pronounce. Our recom­mendation if you really need to shake up your im­age? Make like Jaguar (2) and look to your past. The marque's hard shift back to its deep racing roots is the F'in'-Type change we just can't get enough of.