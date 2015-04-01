BEHIND THE Music

TAKE A BEAT WITH OUR RESIDENT POP STAR, MISS FEBRUARY 2015 KAYSLEE COLLINS, AS SHE STRIPS DOWN AND SIZZLES IN A THROWBACK TO THE HEYDAY OF MTV, ONE-HIT WONDERS AND MUSIC-VIDEO BABES STYLING BY ALEXANDRA MANDELKORN: MAKEUP BY SHYANN SWISHER: HAIR BY BOBBY ELIOT FOR TOMLINSON MANAGEMENT GROUP; PROP STYLING BY WHITNEY MENDELSOHN