THE LAP OF Luxury

From fine wine and world /ravel to red roses anddeeadenl ehoeola/e, Miss Max loves lo indulge. ( an you handle her ex/ravaaanl nature.'* "I wanted romance. I wanted sex appeal. I wanted fur, luxury and lace," says Miss May 2015 Brittany Brousseau of her playboy pictorial, set at an opulent colonial man­sion in southern California. "And you? I want you to be intrigued." Such unabashed hedonism speaks volumes about our wild-spirited cover girl, a French Cherokee model from Kansas who describes herself as both a sex­ually adventurous thrill seeker and a diehard romantic. "Think of me as sweetness mixed with fire," she says. In fact, think of Brittany as anything but the girl next door, despite her humble beginnings. "I grew up on a farm, which meant baling hay and breaking ice before school. But I always knew I wanted something more." At 18, mere weeks before she was to enroll in a police acad­emy, Brittany went looking for more. She moved to Miami by herself and pursued modeling full-time. After imme­diate success in commercial print campaigns, Brittany relocated to California, "hopin' to dream, baby." There, she found her true self—and caught the eye of playboy. "I'm still a country girl at heart with rough edges—a fun-loving bar girl who plays pool—but my energy has always been very sensual," she says. "That's why this was my dream shoot. For the first time, who I see on the outside matches who I am on the inside." Fearless and confident, Brittany hopes to explore more of the world as a Playmate. "This is the happiest I've ever been, and I can't wait to experience the nicer, luxe things in life. I want to travel. I want to learn a new language. I want to see the seven wonders of the world," she says, pausing. "And of course I want to become the eighth!" PLAYBOY.COM/BRITTANY-BROUSSEAU PLAYBOY'S PLAYMATE OF THE MONTH PLAYMATE DATA SHEET NAME:. u BUST: ^^-L^ WAIST: ^- ' HIPS:. """ ' HETGHT:. no lbs. BIRTH DATE • iO/^/gfi BIRTHPLACE: ambitions . MtSOl, .15 see +ht world Ihrouqh mockf/fig and Continue, mu -fj-fneSS Career Viaroodtn personal passion, undentabt& Chansrm. and'q J'n f a mid red \ like s TURN0FFS '/n nof a mind reader, \ like someone mho uingj- hg #i/n)fe / Oan^ .^tond fixkets and From H^abcu -fh pia -from loeec wq{\ an me in a -fine d

\oo\ and Ujild mtfnones. BEING GOOD IN BED MBAWs.fff ) H» VI Q^ U^dl I ^ tj QU XtCZlW] adMWiurous -} (C') Mate op ^ht fiAleS OJyou an j oting -W 16W, KiSS ma mind} holdrnu u j?e>dtj and nufiure rna Sou/' t* MY RECIPE FOR T QVR • C^W) UMX> faCl COOK (Xft StXtj y buft ff e looting -W 16W, KiSS ma mind} holdrn