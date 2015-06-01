PLAYMATE OF THE YEAR 2015 DANI MATHERS

CHANNELING THE A MlUTlOl S, MA WARING i:\EllG) OF A GIRL CHASING l)ESTim,l)[ \l M iTIIKliS— VIVACIOUS, FEARLESS ANDSWEET FINDS HER IIOLLYW ODD ENDING IS JUST THE BEGINNING O n a long stretch of highway between the California desert and the City of Angels, an exuberant Dani Mathers glows against a deep-blue dusk. "California can be so raw and nomadic," she says. "Being from here, I feel those qualities are a part of me too." This is the road so many ingenues take to chase their dreams—and where a lucky few, like Dani, realize them. "I've wanted this for so long," she says. "Like with any accomplishment, you work hard and hope it will pay off, but I can't believe I did it." Meet your 2015 Playmate of the Year. Dani is the real deal, a self-motivated go-getter whose list of accomplishments surpasses ordinary expectations. As an actress, this past year she appeared in the blockbusters Neighbors and Furious 7. As a budding media personality, she created and helmed Funny Bunny, her comedy talk show on Playboy Radio. And as an aspir­ing entrepreneur, she continues to explore opportunities to unite her career with her passions. "There are a million things I want to do, and I think I could be good at a lot of them," she says. "I truly want to be a Jane of all trades. But first I'm com­mitted to being a great PMOY, and I'm going to work my hardest to show everyone how appreciative I am for this opportunity." She's off to a good start. Since becoming Miss May 2014, Dani has represented playboy at events around the country, including Comic-Con and Super Bowl XLIX. "The second I put on my teal Bunny suit, I become proud and stand tall. I believe in playboy." she says. The five-foot-one bombshell, who recently chopped off a few inches of her sig­ nature blonde locks (this pictorial serves as her debut as a short-haired model), even gained some personal insight as a Playmate. "Only recently did I realize how much I love talking to people," she says. "I love" my job, and I'm not going to be .-quiet about it. I can't wait to spend -more time meeting people fa.ce-to-face."-No rfb h masses will-be Kning up for you, "Dani. ~ _;' STYLING Leslie Lessin MAKEUP Camille Clark at Aim Artists Agency HAIR Jorge Serrano at the Only Agency MANICURE Emi Kudo at Opus Beauty, using OPI PROP STYLING Cydney Griggs Cullen