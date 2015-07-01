SURE, YOU COULD PRETEND YOU'RE A CHEF AT YOUR NEXT SUMMER COOKOUT. OR YOU COULD DO WHAT A REAL CHEF DOES ON HIS DAY OFF. WE GRILLED CHEF CHRIS COSENTINO, THE MAN BEHIND SAN FRANCISCO HOT SPOT COCKSCOMB, ON HOW TO COOK SMART • MAXIMIZE the MARINADE This sour, salty, sweet beer-can chicken is a low-maintenance crowcl-pleaser. "You can set it and forget it," says Cosentino. "Place it on the grill and spend time with your guests, then go back occasionally and glaze." GRAB A GROWLER That summer co­nundrum of whether to have a cocktail or a beer is solved with the negrowler, a combination of the Italian negroni cocktail and beer. "You can make it in advance and put it in the fridge to serve later," says Cosentino. "It uses less hard liquor with the same great flavor profile as a traditional negroni and goes down nice and easy." X Skip the fancy "barbecue" set and grab a pair of extra-long industrial kitchen tongs from a chefs supply store. HARNESS SWEET AND SOUR POWER "This watermelon and tomato salad is really refreshing on a hot day, and you have sweet and acidic flavors combined in one dish for good balance. It also looks great on a big platter and is easy to share." FOOD AND DRINK STYLING BY FRANCESCO TONELLI \WWWWWWWWWWWW Our Guest GRILLMASTER CHRIS COSENTINO To help you get your grill on, we enlisted Chris Cosentino, former Iron Chef competitor and Top Chef Master and the eternally meat-centric restaurateur behind Cockscomb, in San Francisco's South of Market district. Cosentino is known for his ex­pert ways with offal and other humble cuts, which means if he can make tripe tasty, he can turn beer-can chicken into something beatific. NEGROWLER Makes 6 cocktails 5 oz. Bulldog gin 5 oz. Campari 5 oz. Cinzano 1757 30 oz. Anchor Steam beer Orange peel Combine liquids in a large pitcher, stir, then transfer to a growler. To serve, pour over ice and garnish with orange peel. BEER-CAN CHICKEN Serves 4 1 4-lb. chicken 4 sprigs cilantro 1 lime, cut into quarters 1 can of beer (if you would drink it, use it) Lime and fish sauce marinade (see recipe below) Salt Black pepper Remove neck and giblets from chicken and discard. Rinse chicken inside and out, then pat dry with paper towels. Let chicken air-dry. Place cilantro and one lime quarter in the cavity of the bird. Open beer can and take several gulps (make them big gulps so the can is half full). Place can on a sturdy sur­face. Rub chicken with marinade, then season with salt and black pepper. Grab a chicken leg in each hand and plunk the bird cavity over the beer can. Trans­fer the bird-on-a-can to the grill and place in the center of the grate, balanc­ing the chicken on the can and its two legs, like a tripod. As the chicken cooks, brush with marinade so it bakes in and the sugars and lime juice caramelize. Cook chicken over medium-high indirect heat (i.e., no coals or burners directly under the bird), with the grill cover on, for approximately one hour 15 minutes or until the internal tem­perature registers 165 degrees Fahren­heit in the breast area and 180 degrees in the thigh, or until the juice runs clear when the thigh is stabbed with a sharp knife. Remove from grill and let rest for 10 minutes before carving. LIME AND RED BOAT FISH SAUCE MARINADE Also works with pork and beef lA cup lime juice 2 tbsp. Red Boat fish sauce 3 tbsp. black pepper, coarsely ground 1 tsp. chili flakes 1 tsp. sugar In a small saucepan, mix all ingredi­ents well and bring to a boil. Boil for three minutes, then let cool. WATERMELON AND TOMATO SALAD Serves 4 1 lb. heirloom tomatoes in assorted colors 'A lb. mixed cherry tomatoes 1 watermelon Red wine vinaigrette (see recipe below) Sea salt Black pepper 'A cup fresh basil leaves, torn 'A cup fresh mint leaves, torn 1 tsp. Aleppo pepper 1 serrano chili, cut into paper- thin rings Cut heirloom tomatoes into different shapes and sizes such as wedges and thick slices. Cut cherry tomatoes in half. Peel watermelon and cut into one-and-a-half-inch squares, making sure to remove the seeds. In a large bowl, combine tomatoes and watermelon; drizzle with vinai­grette and toss to coat evenly. Season to taste with sea salt and black pepper. Add basil, mint, Aleppo pepper and serrano chili, and toss. To serve, place on a large platter for sharing. RED WINE VINAIGRETTE Makes % cup lA cup red wine vinegar Juice of 1 lemon 'A cup pure olive oil 'A cup extra-virgin olive oil Kosher salt Freshly ground black pepper In a small bowl, whisk together vin­egar, lemon juice and pure olive oil until emulsified, then whisk in extra-virgin olive oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Use right away, or cover and refrigerate for up to two days.