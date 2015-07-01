Eternal Sunshine

lesunshinechick," &$s MissJuly'Ka^ ._¦ the humidity, the heat. I can lie in the slmfc*-everil No doubt the Virginia-born model also knows how | to bring the heat—and she has fun doing it too. When ^ not touring the motor-sports^ircuitivith Monster Energy " Kayla enjoys sipping tequila an the rocks aj ""~ checking out a slick bar with Diplo's remix >ve" as her soundtrack. But she alscNfnows /e—her dreams. "Your mind is your biggest power. Your iwupiiscdntrol your life," she says of her philosophy. "If you want something, you must put positive energy into getting it. ¦ "or me, playboy is proof of that." While Kayla has ajways wanted to bse for playboy, becoming Miss July seemed less certain. "Julyis my lirth month, so from the beginning I prayed to be Miss July. T^s is huge for me." Kayla's perpetual positivity is hard to ignore, and she hopes it will help her launch a career in TV, a la Jenny McCarthy. "I always want to be the best version of myself. A part of that is people knowing me not only as a Playmate but as an intellectual, determined and driven woman," she says. "As I say, if you dream it, you have it. Right now, I feel like I can do anything." LA-RAE-REID MISS JULY PLAYMATE DATA SHEET NAME: ^ BUST: Z?&*C> uatst- <Pl? htps- 3>L& 'WEIGHT: I <7^> I PS. HEIGHT: ^ ' WEIGHT: birth ambitions. . i / g / Sflm^Kivf^tiiny in life- jo acumph^h h dant mn tfM fr &de h s . h dotvmant man wtfM a wvcfr\ &de who sftn \dforikbd ^\ d Wfr h' who \Af\4dvcc&ed , unrvjotivated /m^ ru^/e. mooj Is Hog, cw{ef (>{ abortion, and sex m v ThP, eknwii"of rv\\)^-fery Is so seyi^. J- ONE DAY I on a i'u be PMQY