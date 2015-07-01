Lady in Red

Miss August likes to let the universe be her guide. Lucky for us, its led her here ed is perhaps the most compelling color, ¦ emblematic of desire, energy and passion. It's fitting, then, that this year's first red-1 headed Playmate, Miss August Dominique ¥ Jane, is a woman who embodies all those qualities and also likes to ascribe meaning to life's seemingly random events. Raised in a California can­yon with dual citizenship in the U.S. and Ireland, Dominique has wanted to be a Playmate since she was a teenager, when she put stickers of the Rabbit Head on herself at a tanning salon to get the shape tempo­rarily imprinted on her body. "I'd always tell friends, 'One day...,'" she says. It wasn't until she walked into her playboy shoot that she felt her years of pursuit had been vindicated. "I shot my pictorial at a place called the Good Luck Bar on Chinese New Year," says the model, who holds a degree in fashion marketing. "Being a spiritual per­son, I can't help but think that playboy came into my life at this moment for a reason." For Dominique, becoming Miss August in the Year of the Ram—a time for peace and clarity, according to the Chinese zodiac—follows an unbelievably wild period. After a friend recommended her, she found herself performing in the second-biggest concert tour of 2013, Kanye West's Yeezus. "Supposedly, Kanye him­self selected me from a group," she says. "That tour was very religious, with the idea that you can be the greatest power in your own life. The opportunities the universe throws at me always seem to have greater meaning." Out of the spotlight, Dominique remains a chill, non-judgmental extrovert who loves food and prefers band T-shirts (the War on Drugs, Tom Petty and fellow red­head Florence Welch are musical favorites) over designer duds. "I like connecting with people and culture," she says. As Miss August, she's sure to do plenty of that— and whatever else the universe has in store. "Not too long ago, if you told me I was going to be in playboy or onstage with Kanye, I would have said you're crazy." Better believe it, Dominique. They call that destiny. PLAYBOY.COM/DOMINIQUE-JANE PLAYMATE DATA SHEET NAME:. BUST: t-^^ L^> WAIST: ¥. 1 HIPS: HEIGHT : AJ. ! WEIGHT :. BIRTH DATE ..5/HP AMBITIONS:. TURN-ONS: uw\ u)^ a-T^sv ?o>r u)V)o dfere^peGV Oov onV^ n^o. a THE PERFECT HAPPY »nnp. Gh\Sfi RULE NUMBER nmr. . \'W 0^^ Atg/A" AV'SV', SO CJJQOM \ Qy -Wxl FINAL . \ WE, \\ V<L A ^^Sv) : \ . \