PLAYBOY'S GUIDE TO SEXTOGRAPHY

ONE IS NEVER ENOUGH • Photographers take 100 pics per hour to nail the perfect shot. Follow suit and produce 10 to 15 options with a variety of poses and angles. "Choose the one that feels completely different from the others," advises Raquel. Shooting against a clean palette, such as solid-color bedsheets, makes your face the focus. LOCATION MATTERS A selfie taken between the sheets is exponentially more attractive than the cliche Dathroom-mirror shot showcasing your hygienic lotions and potions. TIME OUT • The professional-looking "nonselfie" is easier to achieve than you may think. This photo of Gia, for example, took only six minutes. Eliminate outstretched arms by using a camera's self-timer, which can take a burst of 10 photos at once. Make sure to prop your phone so the camera lens is at the same height as your eye line. "Don't let your face hog the frame," says Gia. "You should always be showing off a little more of something else." Lane also advises that you shoot near a window for optimal natural light. "The key is to find the light with your face," he says. SELFIE STICK This selfie stick with Bluetooth ($40) increases your range of angles, back­grounds and frame space. Just promise not to use it in crowded public areas. FUJIFILMINSTAX Go old-school with Fuji film's instant camera ($100), which spits out a hard copy you can hand-deliver or leave behind. MUKUSHUTTR Shooting with one hand can be an exercise in dexterity. A shutter remote ($39) simplifies snapping. PODO STICK AND SHOOT The Bluetooth-enabled Podo ($99) adheres to walls, glass and just about every­where else so you can perfect the full-body shot. INSTASIZE Instagram and dating apps require that pics be cropped to an equal length on all four sides before uploading. The InstaSize app (free) squares photos of any dimension. BREAKINi IT DOWN off your personality, not change it. "I've seen selfies taken by cute, seemingly shy people that wereway ISION J Is is the rule o, thumb for meal photo compc tion. Divide the camera frame horizontally (or vertically) by and have your eyes occupy a outer third. When using a froi facing camera, look into the / not the screen. I 2. SMILE LIKE YOU MEAj There's nothing sexy about d face, the exaggerated, outwt pursing of the lips. Opt for a smile, which is more inviting* Raquel suggests, ditch the a ' ' — •'-*- i kiss. "I like it i guyssencrmw kisses," she s* 3. FIND YOUR ANGLE Hold your phone a few degrees above your eye line, and angle the lens toward your face. Use a low angle only if you want a more seri­ous tone. "When you shoot from below, it puts you in a posit/on of power," Lane says. 4. SAFE SEXTING Any photo taken on a smartphone has the potential to be leaked, and gratuitous nudity often feels more tacky than classy. (Instagram, for one, will remove any NSFW pho­tos.) Tease your body; don't flaunt it. "Keep your shirt on, or find cute censors," says Lane. "It's cool to add an element of mystery. The less you see, the more you want." FINE-TUNE IT • "Don't retouch or edit your selfies too much," says Lane. Yes, apps such as Instagram and Photoshop Express, plus the preloaded filters on your camera, make it easy to correct uneven skin tones and hide wrinkles, but smart editing means altering the entire tone of a photo—as a black-and-white filter does (top left)—rather than "fixing" your face. Try using filters only to highlight your best features. For example, enhance freckles by sharpening the image and tweaking saturation (top right). For a romantic glow, add a vignette (bot­tom left). "Be true to your­self," says Lane. "Nothing is weirder than meeting someone who doesn't look anything like they do in their pictures." SELFIE QUEENS NEVER SEND THE SAME SELFIE TWICE. HERE'S HOW TO CHANGE IT UP Miss Oclober20ll AMANDACERNY T If you want people to look at your body, Lane suggests look­ing away from the lens. Instagram: aAmandaCemy Followers: 1.1 million Miss.I line 20 \'\ JESSICA ASHLEY A Capitalizing on bright lighting and an even brighter smile—plus a tasteful tease of something more—Jessica's selfie is fun and flirty, with a hint of innocence. Instagram: a MissJessicaAsh Followers: 292,000 Miss Mjrmin 200!) JESSICA BURCIAGA A Jessica has the epitome of a smize—that is, smiling with the eyes. Her subtlety draws you in and evokes intrigue. Instagram: aJessicaBurciaga Followers: 1.1 million \/iss./iinr2()i:i AUDREY ALLEN -«In this expert belfie (butt selfie), Audrey limits distraction by cov­ering the top half of her body. Instagram: aMissAudreyAllen Followers: 437,000