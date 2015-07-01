Summer School'd

SUMMERTIME DOESN'T HAVE TO MEAN SCHLUB TIME. THE GREATEST GEAR IS AS COOL AS IT IS COMFORTABLE wim WEAR © GEOMETRIC MEANS • J. Crew's neat geometric trunks are styled like shorts, with a front pocket and a waist tab. Swim shorts, $75, jcrew.com © TIKI TALK • Get your tiki on with M.Nii's vintage-style print shorts, which come with a handy button-flap back pocket. Boardshorts, $125, mnii.com NOIR AND THEN ¦ Robinson Les Bains's black pair combines French savoir faire with quick-drying high-tech utility. Swim shorts, $240, mrporter.com :i PAIRS OF SWIM SHORTS THAT GO FROM DUNKS TO DRINKS Volcom rethinks the flimsy flip-flop with its Recliner rubber sandal. A quilted rubber-sponge sole provides unencumbered comfort and added durability all summer long. The contrasting color scheme brings the requisite sartorial snap. Also available in black with red straps. Flip-flops, $22, volcom.com ESSENTIALS BEST-IN-CLASS A k ACCESSORIES ^ MAKE WAVES ^^^ © CAMO CHAMELEON ¦ Saturdays Surf NYC lays it out in black and white with a supersize safari-camo cotton towel. Beach towel, $55, soturdoysnyc.com I (D SUNSET HIP • Ride off into the sunset anytime via Cutler and Gross's ultimate mirrored aviators. A reflective coating cuts harmful glare and keeps things oh so mellow. Sunglasses, $500, mrporter.com TAN AND VAN • The original Vans slip-ons, loved dearly by skaters and surfers, get a timely update in a cool tropical print. Slip-on sneakers, $55, vons.com Striking Ditch the deep vee. (There's only one place we want to see cleavage, and it's not on a dude.) Toss out the tank. Stick to a classic pocket tee in a sophisticated black-and-white stripe. By New York designer brothers Ovadia & Sons, in cooling and resilient bamboo and cotton. • T-shirt, $115, ovadiaandsons.com GRAB t GO • Chrome's street- tough Yalta biking backpack, now recolored in high- visibility blue, also stands up to sand, salt spray and summer rays. Backpack, $120, chrome industries.com • Eugenia Kim's men's line, Mr. Kim, gets shady with a straw fedora with alter­ nating stripes and a dented crown. Straw hat, $160, barneys.com