PIGSKIN PREVIEW

THE INAUGURAL-CWN^ UP or the past decade the SEC has been the epicenter of college football, but that's changed, thanks in part to Urban Meyer. The coach overcame team injuries that left him relying on a third-string quarterback to lead Ohio State to wins over Alabama and Oregon en route to his third title. The Buckeyes return essentially all their key guys from last year's squad and are primed to do something no Meyer team has done before—repeat. However, Michigan State—the only Big Ten to knock off the Buckeyes in the Meyer era—is loaded too. But the hottest topic in the sport was both teams' archrival, Michigan. Favorite son Jim Harbaugh returned to college football after rebuilding the 49ers and promptly riled up opposing coaches from coast to coast, making headlines for everything from satellite camps to his love of Judge Judy. Harbaugh takes over a program that finished in the top 25 just once in the past seven years, so it may be a while before the Wolverines are ready to overtake either rival. At the very least, things are more interesting in the Rust Belt these days. 1. OHIO STATE 2. TCU 3. OREGON 4. BAYLOR 5. ALABAMA 6. MICHIGAN STATE 7. use NOTRE DAME 9. AUBURN 10. UCLA 1. OHIO STATE It took Urban Meyer just three years to lead the Buckeyes to a national title. His biggest problem now is one every coach wishes he had: sorting out three capable quarterbacks who would probably start elsewhere. Whoever wins the job (Cardale Jones, the strong one; Braxton Miller, the fast one; or J.T. Barrett, the smart one) will enjoy the Support Of PLAYBOY All America RB Ezekiel Elliott and the best offensive line in the nation. 2. TCU Gary Patterson's squad missed the playoff last season but avenged that snub with a 42-3 slaughter of Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl. Trevone Boykin, playboy's All America QB, returns, as do nine other starters from an offense that averaged 47 points. The D has a few holes, but that's Patterson's specialty. 3. OREGON QB Marcus Mariota, 2014 Heisman winner and the greatest player in Oregon history, is gone, but the Ducks will be plugging in a capable replacement: Eastern Washington transfer Vernon Adams. The six-foot 200-pounder doesn't have Mariota's size and speed, but he's quick and accurate downfield. He was the 2013 FCS National Performer of the Year and accounted for an amazing 110 TDs the past three seasons. Plus, Adams inherits better running backs, including Royce Freeman, and receivers than Mariota ever had. 4. BAYLOR The Bears are primed for another playoff spot, despite losing QB Bryce Petty. Seth Russell was solid filling in for Petty (eight touchdowns and just one interception), and the Bears D-line, led by DT Andrew Billings and playboy All America DE Shawn Oakman, may be the best in the country. 5. ALABAMA After consecutive national titles, Nick Saban's team has lost consecutive bowl games and enters 2015 with a big question mark at QB. The likely options are senior Jacob Coker or redshirt freshman David Cornwell. Doing it without go-to receiver Amari Cooper won't make it any easier. The good news: Bruising RB Derrick Henry is back, and Saban's front seven is loaded, anchored by budding star DT A'Shawn Robinson. 6. MICHIGAN STATE The Spartans may not be the current hot topic in the Big Ten (not with Urban Meyer's national title and Jim Harbaugh's return to college football), but they are a legit title contender. QB Connor Cook has first-round talent and big-game experience, and the Spartans have a seasoned O-line and a D-line as good as anyone's. 7. use Cody Kessler put up gaudy numbers (39-5 TD-INTand a 70 percent completion rate), but the number of sacks he takes (32 last season) has to be reduced. A replacement for RB Buck Allen must emerge, but the receiving corps is deeper than it's been in a decade, with JuJu Smith primed for stardom. There's plenty of speed on defense from Su'a Cravens and Adoree' Jackson, but they'll miss Leonard Williams up front and the attention he attracted from rivals. 8. NOTRE DAME QB Everett Golson, who helped the Irish to a national-title game three seasons ago, bolted to FSU. That means Malik Zaire, who led the team to a bowl win over LSU, gets the nod. Luckily, all five O-line starters are back, led by playboy All America Ronnie Stanley, and 10 starters return on defense. 9. AUBURN New QB Jeremy Johnson is big and even more accurate than Nick Marshall, the guy he replaces. Johnson has some weapons to work with in former junior-college stars Duke Williams, a wideout, and Jovon Robinson, a punishing 235-pound running back. Plus, the shaky defense will improve with the arrival of defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and standout pass rusher Carl Lawson, who missed last season because of injury. 10. UCLA With 10 starters back on offense, all the Bruins are missing is QB Brett Hundley. The projected starter is Josh Rosen, the nation's top recruit. He wowed coaches with his arm and quick grasp of the system, but he's never played a college game. If Rosen is as good as advertised, look out, because UCLA also has some studs on defense. PLAYBOY'S ALL AMERICA TEAM TREVONE BOYKIN TCU • His coach boasts, "Nobody is better at making something out of nothing," and Boykin's stats show it. WR DUKE WILLIAMS Auburn • Last season, the six-two, 224-pound junior quickly emerged as the top red-zone threat in the country. OL SPENCER DRANGO Baylor • Set to become a four-year starter, he was named the team's lineman of the week six times in 2014. DL SHAWN OAKMAN Baylor • At six-nine and 280, Oakinan became a dominant force in 2014, notching 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles lor loss. LB JAYLON SMITH Notre Dame • The six-two, 235-pound Smith had a team-high 1 12 tackles and nine tackles for loss in 2014. CB KENDALL FULLER Virginia Tech ' The other three Fuller brothers played at Tech and in the NFL. This is the best athlete of the bunch. EZEKIEL ELLIOTT Ohio State • The 225-pounder will continue to pile up big numbers as OSU returns the best O-line in the country. TE EVAN ENGRAM Ole Miss • A downfield threat, he burned Alabama, Auburn and Miss State for plays for 50 yards or longer. OL TAYLOR DECKER Ohio State • The 315-pounder is the best lineman on the country's best ()- line and allowed only one sack in 2014. DL A'SHAWN ROBINSON Alabama • The six-four 320-pounder with ridiculously long arms already looks like a 10-year NFL vet. LB MYLES JACK UCLA • Jack has doubled as a running back, but the junior s best work is roaming sideline to sideline. JALEN RAMSEY FSU • Ramsey does everything for the Noles' D. He had 9.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 12 passes broken up. NICK CHUBB Georgia • In 2014 Chubb had eight consecutive 100-yard games while also displaying a good pair of hands. OL RONNIE STANLEY Notre Dame • Stanley faced six D-linemen who were picked in the NFL draft and allowed only one sack all season. JACK ALLEN Michigan State • Named first-team Ail-American by USA 'toddi, Allen had 80 knockdown blocks and allowed no sacks in 2014. DL MYLES GARRETT Texas A&M • The former number one overall recruit lived up to his hype, setting an SEC freshman sack record with 11. CB VERNON HARGREAVES III Florida • He led the SEC in passes broken up (13) to go with 50 tackles and three interceptions. LB/S SU'A CRAVENS use • In this hybrid role, he had 17 tackles for loss, the most for a non-D-lineman for the Trojans in 14 years. WR TYLER BOYD Pitt • Only a junior, Boyd is the first player in ACC history to have 1,000-yard seasons in his first two years. OL CAM ROBINSON Alabama • He has first-pick- of-the-draft potential and showed it by not allowing a sack against a fierce OSU defense. DL JOEY BOSA Ohio State • The son of Dolphins first-rounder John Bosa led college ball with 21 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. LB SCOOBY WRIGHT III A rizona • Motivated by his low recruiting ranking, "Two-Star" Scooby proved doubters wrong with 163 tackles. COACH URBAN MEYER Ohio State • In the past eight seasons, Meyer's teams have finished in the top three five times and won three national titles. Don't bet against his making it four.