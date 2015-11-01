MAN-MADE HANDMADE

Stand out from the masses with these artisan-created products that have a cool handcrafted vibe. An unstuffy luxury shines through in the honest materials, adroit handiwork and essential details ^Throttling aclc ? Roland Sands designs a custom rebuild of the classic full-fender Indian Chieftain that looks like a throwback to the 1920s but comes tricked out with all the modern amenities, including Bluetooth, cruise control and navigation, for a superbly engineered ride. Part board tracker, part dragster and part cafe racer, this deconstructed two- wheeler is half the weight of a stock bike but offers a full measure of the rawness that makes vintage machines so appealing. JZadOtaUer ? Nick Fouquet is reviving the art of custom hatmaking in LA's Venice Beach with a bohemian style inspired by everything from gutter punks to Keith Richards to the dandy sapeurs of the Congo. The old-school process numbers 20-odd steps, including custom measuring, steaming and pressing the shape on block forms, drying and sanding the felt—and often a final distressing with dirt and flames, which Fouquet alludes to with a signature matchstick tucked into the hatband. Smotkng 0Coi ? Barbecue purists love the PK grill (introduced 60-plus years ago) for its near-bulletproof durability, handsome midcentury lines and tailgate-friendly portability (PK stands for Portable Kitchen). Made of hand-cast aluminum in Little Rock, Arkansas, it has a hinged cooking grate that allows for easy replenishment of charcoal, giving it an edge in the slow-and-low department. The thick sidewalls and rustproof construction make this outdoor cooker an instant heirloom. (doming Q'nio ^frames A RAEN, based in Oceanside, California, offers handmade eyewear with the flavor of midcentury architecture and automobiles. The custom frames are fashioned of hand-finished acetate, a renewable material derived from wood pulp and cotton fibers in which the color is embedded so it never peels, yellows or fades. A final polishing enhances styles like this rectangular frame with a classic keyhole nose bridge. MAM-MODE HANDMADE (Where 3i'a Sfiata T Vintage military spats that once kept rain and snow out of a soldier's boots sire repurposed in this collectible duffel bag. (The straps are officer belts attached with uniform- collar buttons.) Waltzing Matilda's Mike Balitsaris started his Pennsylvania company out of the back of a VW van with tools and scrap leather. His hope is that his handcrafted accessories made from reclaimed materials will travel with the owner down other roads for a long time. YYlover & Shaper ? Jeff McCallum went from shop sweeper to one of the most in-demand surfboard shapers around. From his base in San Diego he has become known for retro-inspired forms and a crisp color palette. His diverse design influences range from vintage Porsches to current Apple products—but they all share a no-frills sensibility. "Even if something is simple and high quality, the details have to be there too," he has said. "Ifs all about the details." 0nQjour&U A Australian brothers Tull and Josh Price of the New York company FEIT (pronounced "feet") describe their products—limited- production footwear handmade with vegetable-dyed leather from Italian tanneries— as "neoluxury." Most styles are constructed from one piece; the shoes conform to the foot for comfort, and because leather is naturally breathable, they can be worn without socks. Each pair comes signed and dated by the individual craftsman who built it. <Sound Of/love ¦4 Down in New Orleans, artist and woodworker Joel Scilley crafts the Audiowood line of sustainably produced turntables in fine finishes such as macassar ebony and santos rosewood. His modernist El Blocko model features a Rega 24-volt drive system and RB303 tonearm, a glass platter, a quality acrylic dust cover and shock- absorbing rubber feet. Because the Rega Elys 2 cartridge comes already mounted and aligned, El Blocko takes only a few minutes to set up. SSurn $}gain ? Prospector Co. of Savannah, Georgia takes the woodsy scent of the forest, tempered with a bit of the leathery richness that infuses the company's signature beard oil, as the base for this hand-poured Burroughs Flame candle. The vegetable-wax blend contains pure essential oils and quality fragrances produced in small batches. Prospector suggests the reusable glass tumbler makes a great vessel for whiskey sipping later on.