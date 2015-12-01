HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE 2015

THIS YEAR'S GIFT GUIDE IS ALL ABOUT SOLID CONSTRUCTION, GOOD DESIGN AND JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF FLAIR, FROM A KETTLE BELL WITH ATTITUDE TO BOURBON- BARREL SUNGLASSES TO A BLUETOOTH SPEAKER WITH TIMELESS GOOD LOOKS Brute Strength • Onnit's burly Gorilla Primal kettle bell is made of hand-sculpted iron to resist chips and rust. The enlarged handle offers a better grip, and the broad base helps with stability during floor exercises. $170, onnit.com Shell Yeah • Call technical-apparel special­ist Aether's Fusion snow shell a smart jacket. The vents can be adjusted for heat retention depending on the weather, and the ergonomic fit allows an extended range of motion. Plus the hood can fit over a helmet— snowboarding. bike or other. $675, aetherapparel.com 2 Style Distilled • These Maker's Mark X Woodzee sunglasses are made from hand- charred wood recycled from used whiskey barrels and kitted out with black polycarbonate lenses. $150, woodzee.com 4 Glass Acts • Sempli glass­ware's Monti collection in­cludes this set of four lead- free crystal beer-tasting glasses specifi­cally designed for IPAs. pilsners, pints and 12- ounce bottles. $100, sempli.com 5 Bling Ring • If you're going to rock a pinkie ring, let it be this one. David Yurman's Petrvs signet ring in regal 22-carat yellow gold is set with a carnelian carved in a scarab motif inspired by ancient coins. $6,400, davidyurman.com Tools of the Road • The MT21 multitool from classic cycle brand Brooks England includes a variety of steel wrenches, three screwdrivers, a handy bottle opener and a knife, and comes complete with a leather case. $70, mrporter.com 7 On Edge • Bison Made and Max Sprecher Cus­toms joined forces to create the Bison + Max Sprecher straight razor with a precision-machined carbon-steel blade and carbon-fiber handle, housed in a sleek leather sheath. $895, bisonmade.com 8 Tie One On • Luxe lightweight Italian wool in a spray-painted duotone translates to rugged good looks in this John Varvatos artisan-collection scarf. $228, iohnvarvatos.com Q Passing Fancy • Detroit-based Shinola's premium leather football, in merlot and navy with rawhide lacing, is individu­ally hand-cut and sewn in the USA. $150, shinola.com 10 Made to Measure •This Leopold copper-plated stainless steel spirits jigger is inspired by vin­tage 1930s barware from the golden age of American cocktail culture. $25, cocktailkingdom.com /I /I Mix Master • Old Limestone's iron-free mixing water, from the same Kentucky aquifer favored by distillers, is the splash of choice for those who savor premium bourbon. $10, oldlimestone.com 12 Stay Golden • The high-top can't go any higher than Maison Margiela's Future sneakers. Made of metallic gold leather stamped in a coin-dot pattern, they're beefed up with a padded ankle strap. $1,155, barneys.com 13 Big Time • Michael Kors goes typically bold with this oversize stainless steel chronograph with a carbon-fiber finish and a bright red silicone wristband. $350, michaelkors.com A Sound Design • Vifa's Copenhagen wireless die-cast aluminum speaker supports Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay and Wi-Fi Direct, all in minimalist Danish style. $700, aplusrstore.com