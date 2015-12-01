THE HATEFUL EIGHT

WITH THE DEATH OF THE CIVIL WAR COHES THE BIRTH OF THE WILD WEST. THIS ISN'T GOING TO BE PRETTY WyOMING, 1&6Q-SOMETHIN6 WHO THE HELL ARE yOU, AND WHAT HAPPENED TO THEM? NAME'S MAJOR MARQUIS WARREN, FORMER U.S. CAVALRX CURRENTLy I'M A SERVANT OF THE COURT. THESE ARE A COUPLE OF NO-GOODS I'M BRINGING INTO MARKET. I GOT THE PAPERWORK ON 'EM IN My POCKET. THAT DAMN BLASTED BLIZZARD'S BEEN ON OUR ASS FOR THE LAST THREE HOURS. AIN'T NO WAY WE MAKE IT ALL THE WAY TO RED ROCK 'FORE IT CATCHES US. r SO, you HI6HTAILIN' IT TO MINNIE'S HABERDASHERy? you KNOW I AM MAy I COME ABOARD? WELL, SMOKE, IT UP TO ME, yES, BUT IT AIN'T UP TO ME ^ y/ ii i» Mi i ^ ~—* WHO'S IT UP TO? FELLA IN THE WAGON. FELLA IN THE WAGON NOT PARTIAL TO COMPANY? THIS AIN'T THE REGULAR LINE THE FELLA IN THE WAGON PAID FOR A PRIVATE TRIP, AND I'M HERE TO TELL YA HE PAID A PRETTY PENNY FOR PRIVACY SO IF YOU WANT TO GO TO MINNIE'S WITH US, YOU GOTTA TALK TO HIM. WELL, I SUPPOSE I'LL DO THAT. HOLD IT, BLACK FELLA! 'FORE yOU APPROACH, yOU TAKE THEM TWO GUNS OF yOURS AND LAy 'EM ON THAT ROCK OVER yONDER, THEN yOU RAISE BOTH yOUR HANDS WAy ABOVE yOUR HAT, THEN you COME FORWARD. well, i'll be dogged. you a black fella i know. that's far enough/ colonel something warren, right? major marquis warren. i remember you too. we shared a steak dinner in chattanooga once upon a time. you john ruth, the hangman. that be me how long's that been? ZZ II '/ my since that steak? eight months. J so why don't you explain to me what an african bounty hunter's doing wandering around in the snow in the middle of wyoming? v v i'm trying to get a couple bounties to red rock. so you still in business? you know i am. n what happened to your horse? circumstances forced us to take the long way round. my horse couldn't make it. you don't know nothin' about this filly here? not even her name? nope. nope. V ' // f/L MA. IDG MAJOR MARQUIS WARREN, THIS HERE IS DAISy DOMER&je. OOMER6UE, to you, THIS IS MAJOR WARREN. HOWOy, NI6GER/ SHE'S a pepper, aint she? now, girl, don't you know darkies dont like being called nigger no more? i been called worse. now that i can believe. heard of her? well, she aint no john wilkes booth, but maybe you heard tell 'bout the price on her head. how much? Trrr ten thousand dollars. ZZZ ?S damn. what'd she do, kill lillie lan6try? ,r Il„r,'W III I I I mf i not quite. now that ten thousand's practically in my pocket. it's why i AINT TOO anxious to BE handing out rides, especially to professionals open for business. well, i sure can appreciate that, onlx i aint got no designs on her. one of my fellas is worth four thousand, one's worth three thousand and one's worth one. that's damn sure good enough for me. look, i hate to interrupt y'all, but we got a damn cold blizzard hot on our ass we tr/in• to beat to shelter. i realize that! now shut your mouth and hold them damn horses while i think! OKAy, boy, WE'll GIVE IT ATRy. but yOU LEAVE THOSE PISTOLS OVER THERE WITH THE DRIVER you aint REALLy gonna let that nigger in here, IS ya? I mean maybe up there with o.b. but not in here. HOW YOU LIKE THE SOUND OF THEM BELLS, BITCH? REAL PRETTY, AIN'T THEY? you open youR TRASHY MOUTH AGAIN, I'LL KNOCK OUT THEM FRONT TEETH FOR YA. you GOT IT? ¦BmhI T* H SjTi i'm gonna need some help tying these fellas up on the roof. give o3. fifty dollars when we get to red rock. he'll help you. we get going a lot faster you help too. goddamn it to hell, i'm already regretting this! now i can't likely help you tie fellas to the roof with my wrist cuffed to hers, and my wrist is gonna stay cuffed to hers and she ain't never gonna leave my goddamn side until i personally put her in the red rock jail. now, do you got that? I HEAR yOU'RE MAKING EIGHT THOUSAND OFF THESE DEAD FUCKERS. yeah s i'll help you for two hundred and fifty dollars. / how ABOUT a HUNDRED AND FIFTy DOLLARS AND FIRST two DAyS we IN RED ROCK I PAy FOR all yOUR BOOZE. THEy GOT a SOCIAL CLUB IN RED ROCK? Jj wny,yESTHEydo. J I'LL STAKE you A NIGHT THERE TOO. NOW THAT'S A GOOD DEAL, SON. SHITFIRE! THAT'S A DAMN GOOD DEAL, SMOKE! NOW LET'S GET TO IT.