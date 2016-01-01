An American Dream

The multilingual r winter wanderlust Kristy to Milan to Miami as a fashio the eye of playboy. She speaks six laii taught, and delights in the places she's visite her philosophies on matters of the heart are lyricS I amalgamations of world culture. In Italy, where chefs are celebrities in their own right, Kristy learned that cuisine should always be as pleasur- able as sex. "Good food can satisfy and relax your brain in the same way," she says. She also learned that love "is the fire you feel when you grab somebody's hand for the first time." In France she grew to embrace natural beauty; last year she appeared on the cover of a popular French fashion magazine wearing no makeup. Having been immersed in numerous art scenes, she describes Georgia an "At 12,1 listened to Mickey Mouse about love and relation- songs are enigmatic, than the myste- t them to She's excite is why she signed onT immerse her in a world of bom "PLAYBOY has a classic American story, part of it," she says. "The lifestyle here, where yo to express yourself is my type of life. I am proud of the woman I am and have always dreamed of being talked about because of that." As Miss February, Kristy is sure to make that dream a reality. p PLAYBOY'S PLAYMATE OF THE MONTH BUST: WAIST: f^jjl HIPS: ^ HEIGHT: ^ ^ WEIGHT:. /&f. PLAYMATE DATA SHEET NAME:. BIRTH DATE: * H $ !9Q BIRTHPLACE: T&UtJ i, AMBITIONS. To LOve AA/D e>€ LOi;£b /V /ZGTot/1^/. 7o &iu£_ TO •/¦hose //V AJCEb, fJOT AS A TArvtOUS £>UT ftS Any.$€LF. TURN-ONS• BUT qualify. T ti MA/V who A/'-/- flf&AiL TO AFF^CL+iOrf //J TURNOFFS i^hl /00' 2 A)££b> ft M-AH ti/HO /P A f/flS IN A RELATIONSHIP: IL ^ ^PCCT, VO« C^^/ §>(ML6_ EL>£&y TH(A/(r pqrStOflJ/ Fn\€AJb£HfP FocM biPFlCt/U to 4 iU^ J lit A/6- Wf^kou-f RESPECT- MY DRINKS OF CHOICE: . //or C+iococt)7£ rfAjh th^A) Hor Tea tfi^ ajext bay ... Fi/viz+t nBPEAT. FINAL wnRns. ^ MsH £U£*2yOAJe LQvZ ~ /\AJ& tO AJQT~ R>€ A HUTELLA Abhic.-f/ Ua/Isss Vom'/ze OS/A) 6- ir /a/ tv/tys.... STYLING BY „ENNIFER HERREMA; MAKEUP BY KRISTEE LIU AT TMG-LA; HAIR 3f JAMAL H4MMA3I