Running Wild

Get lost on a nature walk with Miss January, who's always ready for an outdoor adventure iss January Amberleigh West has spent most of her life in the Pacific Northwest, a lush landscape carved by rivers and punctuated by majestic mountains, so it's no surprise the great outdoors more than the pulsing confines of a club. "Being outside comes so naturally to me—excuse the pun," she says. "1 bike, kayak and wake- board. When my friends and I go camping, I'm the one who starts the fire. I don't own jewelry, and I don't need glamour, which is why my pictorial is so awesome. It feels like a dream." Amberleigh is ambivalent toward the club scene, materialistic froufrou and frivolous hedonism, preferring instead to nourish her gray matter. The for- mer paralegal is meticulous when it comes to grammar and quotes Ayn Rand often. (She fell in love with Rand's objectivist philosophy in high school, she says.) Still, a life in front of the lens instead of behind a desk has always been the goal. "I've wanted to act since I was little, when I used my mom's camera to film skits with my friends," she says. "That being said, for a long time I didn't think I could model, let alone be a Playmate, because I was never the pretty, popular girl guys asked to the dance. I finally learned to stop caring about what others thought. Flash forward to me getting an e-mail from a playboy scout. I said 'Hell yeah!' and was in L.A. the next day." Amber- leigh's favorite actress is Emma Watson, to whom she bears an uncanny resemblance, and she hopes to par­lay her Playmatehood into similar top billings. In fact, she has already shot an upcoming indie film alongside Miss September 2015 Monica Sims and PMOY 2015 Dani Mathers. "I'm serious about everything I do in life, and I'm honored to be a part of playboy.. MISS JANUARY PLAYBOY'S PLAYMATE OF THE MONTH NAME; PLAYMATE DATA SHEET (WW ifvi BUST: 32. P WAIST: '2,3 " HIPS: 32 1 HEIGHT : 5 Lo WEIGHT : 110 I ¦ BIRTH DATE: AMBITIONS Mm . BIRTHPLACE:. Sedro'Wooile^ ^asK^^on • Jg iMjiire oiherf -k) Ctod fheir breams. Igiu jr) M whal vwilets YOU hap^l TURN-ONS:. fi man u/V\o ^ Wau^M-PuL tviaHirc, Wfil4-hvj cm a, VuAmtole.- \ VftMC a 4-rm. y.xwHmum. TURNOFFS:_ twonrvwerr Ot -Vry 4q IVM^r^i me rwxJ-eria) n^S. LADY JUSTICE:. abnul 4-Vie la^- 1 tHjo^j tecjal research a/n-Hyg. MY WEAK SPOT:. cfflh'Jlff or ylhj QUl; qs as r-f'i" h*c<l+h<jl MY PASSIONS: / y\Oj . WQfce boarding., Sgn'hwiihff, hftrs^tock Knhyig, cg^p'xnej — V fovc -VW Alienors . The tesf pa'*- ai^ttf Wark.^n jS jjuij: ^hfrf art outdoor ac^rrfif5/ Hrhe mud I TaVlP \\ lOVsin dveaw\ COYYVC -VHie!