YEAR IN SEX 2015

Our annual roundup of the most ostentatious, salacious and joyous moments of the past 12 months LOVE AND EQUALITY REIGN SUPREME On June 26, 2015, the Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage is a constitutional right. "Today we can say, in no uncertain terms, that we have made our union a little more perfect," President Barack Obama said. We couldn't agree more. WELCOME, CAITLYN JENNER The Olympic champion and reality star revealed her gender transition to the world The War on Women's Health After a series of videos claimed Planned Parent­hood was sell­ing aborted fetal tissue, the GOP brought in PP head Cecile Richards for questioning. The videos were discredited, but the battle to defund the women's health group rages on. AMBER ROSE'S SLUT WALK The stripper turned model took to LA. streets to protest slut shaming and victim blaming. Let us repeat: Sexual violence is never okay. OH SO MILEY From her sartorial choices to her flash of nipple backstage, Miss Cyrus hogged the attention as host of MTV's music awards. At press time, an all- nude concert was in the works. A Karma Police? In May, a curi­ous photo of Radiohead vocalist Thom Yorke made the rounds on the internet. Unbe­knownst to the musician, his image was used on the cover of Marital and Sex­ual Problems in Men, a sex edu­cation book dis­covered in Iran. Seriously, he's not a creep. BUTTS GONE OVERBOARD 2015: The year we pulled our gluteus maximus from too much twerking EXCEPTIONAL GRACE Been there, done that: In her 2015 memoir, I'll Never Write My Memoirs, Grace Jones admits she used to stick tiny rocks of cocaine up her ass back in her Studio 54 days. FUDGE MACHINES Comedian and Trainwreck star Amy Schumer has the final word on our behind obsession with her sketch song "Milk, Milk, Lemonade (Round the Corner Fudge Is Made)." TWERK OUT Want a high-tech sex toy that twerks? For just $699, you can snag PornHub's Twerk- ing Butt, which jiggles and shakes to music and heats up to a snuggly 98.6 degrees. INTELLECTUAL BOOTY Artist-academic Fannie Sosa teaches global "twerkshops" and claims in her Ph.D. disser­tation that twerking descends directly from neolithic fertility dances. The more you know! SEX in CINEMA This year's biggest teases and titillations on the big screen... FIFTY SHADES OF GREY Whips and chains are ex­citing, but not when they collect dust on a shelf. This overhyped flick made a kill­ing at the box office but failed to arouse us. LOVE The year's most sexually explicit film, from Argentinean director Gaspar Noe, features an abundance of cum shots—all displayed in 3-D. THE OVERNIGHT Stars Adam Scott and Jason Schwartz- man go full-frontal (almost) in this sex comedy equipped with fake penises and an abundance of anus portraits. INHERENT VICE P.T Anderson tackles Thomas Pynchon's novel in this reefer-filled whodunit set in the 1970s. Duly noted: Kath- erine Waterston (pictured) delivers a naked monologue. EX MACHINA Can robots successfully seduce humans? Star Alicia Vikander makes a strong case for the allure of artificial intelligence, but we aren't ready to go full bot just yet. ...and the small GAME OF THRONES Cersei Lanriister (Lena Headey and her nude body double) has the world's worst walk of shame QUTLANDER Gorgeous scenery and a super hunky Scotsman? Say hello to your lady's favorite TV show. SENSES Characters connect in a poly- sexual orgy on the mind- bending science fiction drama THE AFFAIR Balancing the scales for women viewers, season two kicked off with full-frontal male nudity. GIRLS In season four's premiere epi- sode, Allison Williams's derriere becomes the final course. RealDolls Get ROBOTIC The customizable high-end sex dolls are getting a revolutionary upgrade: animated artificial intelli­gence. A team of engineers is developing a robotic head attachment that can blink its eyes and open and close its mouth. Full-body animation is next on the list. Estimated cost: $30,000 to $60,000. Good, Weird and Ugly S x Products GREEN MEANS GO? A team of teens invented S.T.EYE., a "smart" condom that changes color when it detects a sexually transmitted infection. Get this on the market, stat! HELLO THERE Bringing a whole new meaning to "I Just Called to Say I Love You," this selfie stick lets you FaceTime with the inside of your partner's vagina. HAIR APPARENT The merkin evolves! An entrepreneur in Sweden sells granny panties made of human hair, which raises the ques­tion: Are they machine washable? SEX, DRUGS & POPE NOPE Pope Benedict XVI once said handing out condoms would increase AIDS cases; inspired, a Milwaukee artist made a portrait of Benedict out of 17,000 condoms. r ARTISTIC EXPRESSION ^ 69, DUDES! Models walk down the runway at the Rick Owens fashion show in Paris, looking very precarious and uncomfortable. PROBLEMS A new look at this fresco suggests Priapus, the god of fertility, suffers from phimosis, an inability to retract the foreskin ^ PENIS ART It's been said every artist dips his brush into his own soul. Australia's "Pricasso" takes that notion to a whole new level. ^ PREZ PEEN The South African government is none too pleased with this "respectful" satirical painting of President Jacob Zuma's penis. TOY hk PETER PIPER PECKER PUFFER "One takes a toke, the other gets a poke!" say the makers of this 10-inch-long glass dildo-bong. 21 GRAMS We all grieve in our own way. Now you can put the ashes of your loved one in a sex toy. OVIPOSITOR For Alien fans and fetishists who enjoy being impregnated with gel atin eggs, this is the toy for you. RAIDERS OF THE LOST DILDO Archaeologists discovered this 250-year-old leather dildo filled with bristles in a latrine in Poland.