Dree Hemingway is packing for a two-week solo vacation in Costa Rica. In her carry-on bag go The Circle by Dave Eggers and M Train by Patti Smith. It's not surprising that Miss March—great-granddaughter of writer Ernest and daughter of actress Mariel—enjoys good lit. But this striking model and actress—who is as close as you can get to an American royal—wants to be clear about something. "I'll break down my family in two seconds," she says. "They're my family. My last name isn't anything but a wow factor. It says nothing about me." She's not being impudent. Dree has charted her own way, winning the Robert Altman Award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards for her role in Sean Baker's Starlet, validating that yes, she has sizable talent. She'll next act alongside Pamela Anderson in the indie film The People Garden, as well as with Chris O'Dowd in Love After Love. "Everything in my life is grounded in feel­ing," she says. "The only thingyou can do that's really fucking beautiful is to own yourself." This idea is what attracted Dree to playboy. She elaborates: "My pictorial captures all of me—the sexy Dree, the childlike Dree, the funny Dree, the tomboy, the Lolita." It's a big moment for a woman who has been both buoyed and buried by expectations. Which brings us back to her solo adventures—and her books. "It's important to be with yourself," she says. "We forget how to do that. We forget that it's okay to live without validation. Don't be afraid to fuck up and create and embarrass your­self. Put down your phone. Get back into reading. Feel something. That's the only thing I want out of this." HEMINGWAY AGE: 28 BIRTHPLACE: Sun Valley, Idaho CURRENT CITY: East Village, New York MY PATH TO PLAYBOY playboy's images were so icon the 1960s, beyond anything going on at the time. That's dream for me, to be a part of t because so many publicati' especially i n fashion, throw out same exact story. There's notl to compare this next chapter Not to mention, my mother pc for playboy years ago. THE BIGGEST MISCONCEPT1 ABOUT ME I once heard that people thou; was wild and crazy, which is fu I wear my heart on my sleeve don't listen to what other pec think about me. But with this torial I do want people to see in a different way than they ha IF YOU WANT TO BUY ME A DRINK All I drink is tequila. MY FAVORITE PART OF NEW YORK Walking all over the city while lis- tening to music. Music is my ther; apy. So met i mes I'll walk across the Williamsburg Bridge to Brooklyn for no reason. I'll walk for hours. IF YOU'RE GOING TO WATCH ANY FILM THIS YEAR, WATCH THIS Jodorowsky's Dune, a documen­tary about Alejandro Jodorowsky's failed effort to make Dune. He's an avant-garde director whose influ­ence can be seen in the work of everyone from George Lucas to Ridley Scott. Also, please watch The Holy Mountain. It's the most insane movie ever. MY BEST KISS I've always wanted that kiss at the water fountain in Great Expecta- tions. It's the best kiss I never had MY MOST OVERPLAYED TRACK I overplay a lot of alt-J. IF I COULD PLAY ANY ROLE Juliet, but only in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet. THE APEX OF MY CAREER SO FAR I am more proud of Starlet than almost anything else I've done. Director Sean Baker is incredible. He has a peculiar mind, and he just rolls with it Hopefully I'll be able to work with him again—actually, I know I will. 0 @DreeLouiseHemingway @DreeLoveChild