Josie Canseco doesn't want to hear it. "I'm so over people asking, 'Are you related to the baseball player?' My family name has a lot of talk behind it," says Miss June on the set of a photo shoot in Malibu. "I believe one of my biggest achievements to date is maintaining my career and image through all the chaos." Indeed, like many children of famous parents, the 19-year-old model was unwittingly propelled into the spotlight early on. Pre­serving a sense of normalcy and centeredness has thus been Josie's ambition. "The family name automatically brings me into a light I haven't necessarily been ready for," she says, "but I think I've done a pretty good job of keeping a positive reputation." Her forward-thinking attitude was exemplified this spring when she appeared on a family-therapy reality show called The Mother/Daughter Experiment. Reality shows often bring out the worst in their subjects, but Josie was barely affected by the experience. "I didn't learn anything surprising about my­self, because I don't want to be a reality star," she says. "I'm actually a weird, goofy and friendly person. Giving in to drama simply isn't me." At her age, such levelheadedness is impressive, and it makes sense that she aspires to work with other families one day. "I would love to own a dance studio for all ages where I can teach kids," she says. "After all, seeing my own family happy and healthy is one thing that will always make me happy in return." J O S I E CANSECO AGE: 19 BIRTHPLACE: Broward County, Florida CURRENT CITY: Los Angeles, California SOME LIFE-CHANGING WORDS I once read a quote that went something like_^'The true mark of maturity is when somebody hurts you and you try to under­stand their situation instead of trying to hurt them back." Since reading that, my perspective on people's motives and actionsjias changed. Now I try to see where they're coming from instead of acting defensively. MY TYPICAL FRIDAY NIGHT After a week ongoing to cast; ings, running errands and doing hour-long sessions at the gym, I like to^ome home,_throw on my sweats and turn on Friends or Family Guy. In fact, if I had to pick one nonessential item to have in my earthquake emergency kit, a pair of my favorite sweatpants would definitely be it. LOOK ME IN THE EYES I think my eyes are the first thing people notice about me. I've always been told they are one of my most powerful features. EARWORH OF THE MOMENT I'm still listening to "Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande. Her voice is just insane. I don't think anyone can deny her talent. LIVING IN THE DIGITAL AGE The best thing about being a woman in 2016 is our power and independence. At the same time, I think apps are giving away too much information about people's ever^move. I fear technology is invading the idea of romance. Sometimes I wish I were dating in an era when people couldn't text and Snapchat. IF I COULD MEET ANYONE Jim Carrey has been my favorite actor ever since I can remember. He is such an inspiration, from his sense of humor to his worldly perspective. Without a doubt, The Truman Show is the most underrated movie of all time. A PIECE OF ADVICE Always^remember that being a kind, warmhearted person will get you further than being cold and cruel. Don't fight fire with fire.