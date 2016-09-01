Drawn Together

Features

When freelance artist Langley Fox shed her Hemingway last name, it signaled a rebirth— and, as a testament to her abilities, it hasn’t hurt her career. Fashion houses and art-pop magazines have commissioned her work, which “emulates the things around me,” she says. So it makes sense that when we asked her to run wild with photographer Kava Gorna for an illustrated pictorial, Langley became inspired by their surroundings. “We went out with a loose plan on a hot summer day among Lowers, trees, lakes, blue skies and lots of laughs. It was almost obvious that nature would become the thread,” says Langley. “Our biggest challenge was dodging cars and climbing over fences to find secret places,” adds Kava. “And I can’t be too specific about where we shot, because we definitely didn’t have permission to be