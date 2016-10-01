Allie Silva

“I like to think my sunny disposition is the first thing people notice about me,” says Miss October Allie Silva, “but it’s probably in the running for second. The first, of course, is my hair—it’s its own entity.” The genetics responsible for those curly locks come from Allie’s Norwegian and African American heritage, which has become the subject of a few too many awkward icebreakers. “ 'What are you?’ is the question I’m asked most often. I’ll act confused, as if I’m being asked if I’m an alien. I like to respond, 'I’m a human. What about you?’ I prefer 'What’s your ethnicity?’ ” To that, Abie will speak proudly about growing up in a mixed-race household in bucolic Connecticut with parents who revered education and encouraged her to finish college before pursuing modeling. “I had a balanced upbringing with parents who have a love and respect for each other that many people never find. I’m incredibly fortunate to witness such love, and it’s a perfect example of how absurd hatred and racism are, especially in these crazy and heartbreaking times,” she says. “I believe good is out there.”

AGE: 27 BIRTHPLACE: Willimantic, Connecticut CURRENT CITY: Los Angeles, California

TRAVELOGUES

To succeed in modeling, you have to be smart and independent. At the drop of a hat you can be sent to a new city with a public transit system or an airport that’s totally unfamiliar to you. You have to be able to take care of yourself and navigate foreign places. I’ve been to some of the most beautiful and romantic locations but had to explore—and hang out in gorgeous hotel rooms—all by myself.

FAMILY TIES

Despite what my Instagram may look like, I’m actually a quiet and somewhat introverted person. I enjoy visiting my family in Connecticut and going to the grocery store with my mom. I like

watching SportsCenter with my dad, making pancakes with my nephew and fishing in the woods with my two older brothers. With my #Grandmal_ife, maybe it’s better that my social media accounts are a little misleading!

MY POP CULTURE OBSESSIONS

Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid was my first “celebrity” crush. I can’t stop singing Justin’s Bieber’s “Love Yourself”—“My mama don’t like you, and she likes everyone.” (Come on, you know the song.) I think Horry Potter is life. Those books altered how I thinkaboutthe world, and you can usually catch me at home on Friday nights watching the movies for the thousandth time. And if I could

meet anyone who has ever lived, I would choose Marilyn Monroe. She’s the original icon of glamour and the one who started it all.

SPECIAL TALENTS

I have double-jointed elbows and thumbs—but I don’t think those qualify as a talent, unless you want to see how fast I can hail a car while hitchhiking.

SELF-IMPROVEMENTS

In terms of personal goals for the rest of the year, I’d like to go out of my way a bit more to help people, especially the downtrodden. Also, I need to work on having more patience. Speaking of, are we done with this Data Sheet?