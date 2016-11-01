Ashley Smith

PLAYMATE

“I’ve started deejaying in some clubs in New York,” Miss November Ashley Smith says to a reporter as she wraps up an interview. “Can you include that?” When talking to Ashley, who was raised in Austin, Texas but moved to the Big Apple to pursue bigger dreams, you’ll learn that she’s not an easy read—and that’s a beautiful thing. She’s made a name for herself as a magazine cover girl (including this very issue) but also wants to study marine biology. She can speak a bit of French but enjoys mindless TV like Adventure Time. She can turn heads in a bar as the girl dancing like nobody’s watching, but she hates to stand in line, so you won’t see her out on weekends. Altogether, Ashley takes pride in being a woman who opens herself up to the world around her. “We have only one life, and I would rather live adventurously and test my boundaries than be shy. That’s boring. I want to meet new people, do new things and live a full life. Being afraid is not going to get me that,” she says. “You have to show the world why you’re special.”

ASHLEY SMITH

AGE: 25 BIRTHPLACE: Longview, Texas CURRENT CITY: New York

TEXASGIRL

I’m from the middle of nowhere in east Texas, and I moved to Austin when I was a teenager. My most Texas trait would probably be that I like to get buck wild sometimes. I like going to places where I can spread my wings and not worry about how I’m being perceived. I’m definitely more of a dive-bar girl, and I don’t even go out on Friday or Saturday nights because I need space to dance. Another Texas trait of mine is my drink of choice: whiskey on the rocks.

TIME FOR A STUDY BREAK

Three days after graduating from high school I was on a plane to New York City to begin working. I never went to college, and that’s

a bummer because I liked being in school and learning in a classroom. Everyone wants to feel that what they do makes the world a better place. Part of me wants to be an astronaut; other parts want to study marine biology or nutrition. I don’t know where I want to take my world, but I definitely want to explore other interests.

GEEK ALERT

I’m a dork. I dabble in comic books, and cartoons are my guilty pleasure. I’m obsessed with Adventure Time, Rick and Morty and Archer. If I were ever to act in a movie, I would want to play a badass bitch like a Power Ranger, Catwoman or Supergirl.

MY CELEBRITY CRUSH

I like Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s smile, partly because we have the same one. When we smile, our eyes get small. He also created hitRECord and seems like he has his hands in a lot of different projects. Ingenuity is attractive.

WHAT I’M LISTENING TO

I listen to a lot of indie music. Three songs I like right now are “This Is the Day” by The The, “Keep Pushing On” by John Maus and “Gallop” by Jeremy Jay.

MY FEEL-GOOD MEAL

I love a foot-long tuna fish sandwich from Subway and a 3 Musketeers bar when I’m having a bad day.