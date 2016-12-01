Eniko

“There are so many moments in my life when I have to pinch myself to check if this is reality,” says Miss December Eniko Mihalik. The daughter of a cop, Eniko was the first in her family to leave her home country of Hungary, ultimately settling in New York City There, her ambition landed her in the famous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and on magazine covers with Naomi Campbell and, this month, our Rabbit. That’s just part of what makes this self-made woman the perfect Playmate to cap off a historic year that saw another self-made woman take a hammer to the glass ceiling. Eniko works hard, stays modest and takes nothing for granted. “Every woman is criticized and torn down,” she says. “I’ve wanted to quit at times, but I sucked it up and persevered. Considering where I come from, I will always be fortunate. You can’t please everyone, but you can walk away, close your ears and keep going.”

AGE: 29 BIRTHPLACE: Békéscsaba, Hungary CURRENT CITY: New York

I’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

I go back to Hungary for Christmas every year. I love everything about home because I know it like the back of my hand. I know the attitude of the people and I see the same faces—even the cashier in the supermarket. Every building and street brings back a certain memory. I’m constantly happy when I’m home, even if I’m bored out of my mind.

THE BEST ADVICE I’VE GOTTEN

My grandmother once told me, “Never chase after boys,” which I didn’t understand as a teenager. What’s wrong with chasing somebody you want? It took a while for me to understand the real meaning, which is to respect

and value yourself. If someone doesn’t do the same, you shouldn’t have to lower your expectations.

STAR WARS FAN, SHE IS

My dad and I have a brother-sister relationship because I was born when he was in his early 20s. He made me watch the Star Wars movies when I was five years old, and I remember them being boring. But last year, my friend took meto see The Force Awakens, and I laughed my ass off. That movie is really cute and fast-paced. I enjoyed it so much I want to go back and rewatch the old ones now.

SHUT UP AND DANCE WITH ME

My friends and I like to declare certain nights as “dance night”

once in a while. On those nights, I’ll usually go to a club that plays old-school hip-hop. I stay sober, wear flats, a T-shirt and shorts and spend the entire evening just dancing and sweating nonstop.

CALL ME A GLOBAL CITIZEN

I’ve thought about applying for U.S. citizenship, but I feel I’m too free-spirited to make that kind of decision and settle down at such a young age. I have lots of friends who’ve started the process, and I admire them for being so sure of what they want to do. I, however, still want to travel so much. I may actually pack my bags one day, rent out my apartment and not come back for two years. I don’t see the point in settling down yet.