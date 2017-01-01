Bridget Malcolm

PLAYMATE

Before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve, get a jump start on your list of resolutions by acquainting yourself with Miss January Bridget Malcolm. A trained oboist from Australia who favors Tchaikovsky, Strauss and Mahler, Bridget will inspire anyone who has resolved to learn a new instrument or explore a new career path this year. “I play most days,” says Bridget, who splits her time between New York City and Los Angeles. “My dream is to transition into being a working classical musician.” She’s also the perfect motivation for those hoping to improve their eating habits—she’s been a vegan for two years and spends her nights cooking at home, munching on cherry tomatoes (her favorite snack) and sharing healthyliving tips on her website, BridgetMalcolm.com.au. Pursuing her best self is always top-ofmind. “My pictorial is lighthearted and celebratory,” she says. “I want to remind people to live each moment in 2017. You don’t want to wake up one day and regret having never truly lived.”

BRIDGET MALCOLM

AGE: 25 BIRTHPLACE: South Fremantle, Australia CURRENT CITY: New York

A NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION

EVERYONE CAN MAKE

How about 365 days of meditation? If you want to try it, just freaking do it. Everyone has a million reasons why they think it wouldn’t workforthem, butmindfulness is a key to stress management and all-around happiness. It lets me know when I need to pay more attention to my health. Dedicate just 10 minutes a day to meditating; it could change your life.

GOODIES PAST AND PRESENT

I miss eating Caramello Koalas, which are chocolate bars available only in Australia. It’s my favorite non-vegan food. But if you can nail making a vegan Thai curry, you nail life in my eyes.

MY ULTIMATE PLAYLIST

Fleetwood Mac will always be my most-played artist, and listening to the Red Hot Chili Peppers is a guilty pleasure. But it was a Kinks song, “This Time Tomorrow,” that really altered how I think about the world. It’s about sitting on a plane, wondering where you’ll be the same time tomorrow. For me, the song pulls into focus the need to live every moment because tomorrow is unknown. When it comes, does anyone want to look back and realize they’ve spent the past 24 hours being sad?

FEAR FACTOR

Performing music in front of a live audience will always be scarier

than walking down a runway. That’s because you’re putting every ounce of your soul on the line for people and praying yourtechnique can support it. It’s terrifying—but a thrill when you nail it!

WHAT’S ON MY DVR

I’ve watched about 10 minutes of reality TV in my life. It stresses me out; I’m not a fan. Tina Fey, however, is the funniest human being out there. I look up to her and the way she treats other women in entertainment. She’s definitely a role model.

THE ONLY DIET TIP YOU NEED

Food is not about having “cheat days” and restrictions. It’s about living and enjoying yourself.