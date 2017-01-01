Joy Corrigan

PLAYMATE

“I grew up poor. I didn’t know drinking powdered milk and wearing hand-me-downs wasn’t the norm,” says Miss February Joy Corrigan, who was raised on a small farm in North Carolina as one of 10 siblings. “I never imagined how much my hard work and focus would one day pay off.” It’s difficult to believe, but Joy, a world traveler and budding supermodel, was teased in school. Now she’s getting the last laugh. “When I first started pursuing my dream, several people tried to dissuade me and were not very supportive. One person told me that I see the world through rose-colored glasses. I’d have to agree, only now it’s when I’m modeling those glasses, surrounded by photographers, on set in exotic locations.” Oh, and Joy practiced martial arts for eight years and has a second-degree black belt in tang soo do. So a note to erstwhile bullies: If Miss February weren’t such a down-to-earth sweetheart, she could kick your ass if she wanted to.

AGE: 21 BIRTHPLACE: Raleigh, North Carolina CURRENT CITY: Los Angeles, California

MY PATH TO PLAYBOY

A woman today can be as strong as she feels. Seeing women around the world being respected and acknowledged for their hard work and for having strong opinions has given me the courage to reach more goals this year than I could have imagined. I’m happy PLAYBOY has revamped its branding. It makes me want to be part of this timeless publication even more than before.

WHAT TRAVELING THE WORLD

HASTAUGHT ME

I always keep an open mind. I love learning about different beliefs, cultures and opinions from everyone I meet. Each trip offers a new life experience and helps me

learn and grow, both professionally and in my personal life.

BIG FAMILY, SMALL PROBLEMS

I grew up on a farm in North Carolina with six brothers and three sisters. I really don’t sweat the small stuff. Having so many siblings has taught me to thrive in the blissful chaos and just enjoy the ride!

THE BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION

ABOUT ME

That all I do is lie on a beach all day. Maybe I do that on most days, but I certainly don’t do it every day. Just kidding! I do think some people underestimate how much hard work I put into traveling and shooting.

HOW TECH KILLED ROMANCE

There used to be that moment when your date would call and you’d answer and get butterflies, as opposed to now, when you show emotion by texting emojis. Not to mention when a date would pick you up in his car instead of ordering you an Uber.

IT’S NOT WHAT YOU THINK

My biggest passion is art, and I’m always working on at least three or four paintings. Instead of having a ton of friends, I have a few best friends. I would much rather go camping than go to a club. On a Friday night, I’m most likely cuddling on the couch, watching Netflix and eating my homemade truffle chili popcorn.