Bird of Paradise

Join April Playmate Nereyda Bird in the turquoise tides of St. Barts—it’s a match made in heaven

Our April Playmate is a walking contradiction. At 20 years old, Nereyda Bird says she’s very outgoing—but going out has never been her thing. She calls herself crazy but possesses a deep serenity beneath her effervescent exterior. And while she describes herself as goofy, the one adjective she’s reluctant to use might come as a surprise: “I never really felt connected to the word sexy. I think it’s a bit vulgar. I get that Nereyda is supposed to be some ‘sexy model,’ but it’s not about me feeling sexy; it’s just me feeling comfortable.”

Born in New York, Nereyda grew up in Philadelphia and currently resides in Miami. She has wasted no time in pursuing her professional aspirations: She began modeling at the age of 17, and she already co-owns

a cafe with her mother—a casual spot in north Miami called Grab & Go. “It’s acute little joint,” she says. “We serve authentic Dominican food. Most people say, ‘Don’t do business with family members because you’ll be too soft,’ but my mom and I are hardcore with each other.”

A yoga enthusiast, avid foodie and self-proclaimed tomboy, Nereyda is never idle. During her rare stretches of free time, you’re likely to find her cruising arts festivals or honing her baking skills. And rest assured, there’s nothing contradictory about her ambition: At the moment, she’s willing to put romance on the back burner as she discovers herself. “I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle,” she says. “I’m happy living. I feel very blessed right now.”

DATASHEET

BIRTHPLACE: New York, New York CURRENT CITY: Miami, Florida

NATURAL SELECTION

When it comes to relationships,

either we’re in it together or it’s

nothing. You really need a con-

nection. When you realize that, dating is a whole lot easier.

LOOK FORWARD

I love a man who takes care of him-

self, who cares about his future. I want to know the kind of person he wants to be. I want him to be himself and to be ambitious,

healthy and on my level—someone

entertaining who makes me laugh.

GRAPHIC CONTENT

My other passion, besides model-

ing, is drawing. If I weren’t modeling, I’d be making comic books. I grew up wanting to be Tank Girl.

HEAVY PETTING

I have two cats. One is all black;

his name is Space. The other one I

call Tuxedo. They’re my two sons.

I got them off Craigslist. I also

have a pit bull I rescued from a

shelter and named Chipotle. That

was my favorite food at the time!

SKIN-DEEP

Am I allowed to complain about

the whole nudity taboo? I under-

stand we’re in a weird society that can’t accept certain things,

but there’s nothing wrong with

the female body. We as women

need to embrace ourselves. We

can’t be scared of being naked.

There’s nothing wrong with it.

MY PERFECT NIGHT

There’s this place that I love in the

city of La Romana in the Domini-

can Republic—a cute little restaurant that’s a shack on the beach. They sell grilled fish with a little

pastry called yoniqueque, which

everyone should try. It’s just fried

dough, but it’s so good. Hanging

out there is a ball.

HIGH PRAISE

I like it when people tell me they

like how I think. I don’t mind being

told I’m attractive, but it’s beau-

tiful when someone likes me for who I am.

SOCIAL STUDIES

People see me on Instagram and

assume I’m wild, but I never go

out. It’s not my thing. I’m open, but

I don’t really put my life out there.

I’m a bit of a private person.

LADIES FIRST

Michelle Obama said our first

job is to get to know ourselves,

especially when we are in our

2QS. She’s right. Life is a big

mess! Well, not really a mess; it’s

just that there’s so much to learn

about yourself.