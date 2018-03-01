EASTERN PROMISE

Pictorials

The minute we laid eyes on Sandra Kubick's Playboy Poland cover, we knew we had to meet her in person. To our American readers, we say "Prosze bardzo"

“I’m a horrible brat,” deadpans Sandra Kubicka. It’s difficult to believe her. Most spoiled brats don’t cultivate a tireless work ethic at the age of 13, when this spirited blonde began modeling. She has now logged 10 years in the business. “I was born in Poland, where I was raised by my grandparents,” she says. “I moved to Miami when I was 12 years old to live with my mother, and the next year I started working.” Clearly, the hard work has paid off: Kubicka (pronouncediTooBEETZ-kah) was the sun-kissed bombshell on the September 2017 cover of PLAYBOY’S Polish edition.

Currently shuttling between Miami and Aspen, Sandra somehow finds time in between gigs to make TV appearances, including a run as a judge on Poland’s Top Model, and hone her entrepreneurial instincts. A budding wellness guru with a penchant for sweets, she has a line of cold-pressed juices available in Europe. “I work out twice a day, but I’m a maniac when it comes to baking,” she says. “Another dream of mine is to have my own bakery. Banana bread and tiramisu are my specialties.”

It’s safe to say the self-proclaimed workaholic is only getting started. “People say, ‘You’re such a baby,’ but I feel I’m so old—I’ve seen and experienced so much. It’s great, though, because I have all this time ahead of me. I feel like this is just the beginning.”