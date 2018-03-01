THE WOMAN WHO FELL TO EARTH

Pictorials

Glimpse a blindingly bright future with March Playmate Jenny Watwood

Jenny Watwood wanted to see the world, and nothing was going to stop her. The poutylipped brunette grew up in Mesa, Arizona, the youngest of seven kids. “We couldn’t travel,” she says. “We’d go camping up north, but that was it. As soon as I could get apassport, I filled it up as much as I could.” After negotiating a deal with an overseas modeling agency, Jenny was off to Milan. Four years later, she had a new language, a new home base and a new outlook. “I feel when you go to another country on your own, you realize what you’re capable of,” she says. “You find out what you can do and how much you can accomplish on your own without any help from your parents and friends. When you have nobody to fall back on, you just figure it out.”

Now, eight years after that first overseas flight, she’s still finding ways to push herself. Her Playmate pictorial marks Jenny’s first time shooting nude, but it’s not the first time she’s thought about it. “At the end of December I wrote down some goals. I thought, You know what? I want to shoot for PLAYBOY. I wrote it down and texted the owner of my agency, ‘What can you do for me?”’

Jenny is the type of woman who makes things happen—which can be credited, in part, to her burning desire to experience what the world has to offer. You can bet she’s not going to do anything she doesn’t want to do. “A lot of women give themselves a time frame for getting married and having kids,” she says. “Society tells you that’s what you should do. But I don’t know if people are capable of loving just one person for the rest of their lives. I’ve never had fantasies of marriage. I just feel like I’m still living my life.”

BIRTHPLACE: Mesa, Arizona CURRENT CITY: Los Angeles, California

LOVE LINES

I’m all natural—my eyelashes, hair, boobs. My lips are just puffy, and

I have smile lines because I laugh

all the time. These lines have great

memories in them—I’m not doing

anything to change them.

FUNNYTHING

I know everyone says they don’t

care about looks, but I really

don’t. I’ve dated a range of guys.

The only thing they have in com-

mon is they’re all really funny.

ODD JOB

I was on a variety show in Rome

called Cioo Darwin. Italian tele-

vision is very strange. The show wasn’t the type of thing I would

have done in the U.S., but it is

iconic. I played “Madre Natura.”

I would say a few things to the

other hosts, then go sit and spin

a globe. It was nuts.

NO JUDGMENTS

When people ask me what I do, I

usually tell them I’m in the fash-

ion industry. To be honest, I try to avoid saying “model” in the first io

or 15 minutes. I want to be thought

of as a person, not a mannequin.

HAPPYPLAGE

I love the Italian island of Capri.

The people there always say

good morning to you, there are

restaurants where the ocean

comes up and washes your feet,

and you walk everywhere be-

cause cars don’t fit.

COCKTAIL HOUR

My go-to drink is Macallan with

one ice cube. I like whiskey and

other dark liquors, even the

darker tequilas. I’ll always pick

anejo over silver. All my friends

are like, “No—silver, light!” and

I’m like, “I like the dark stuff.”

GREEN LIGHT

Smoking pot is better than drink-

ing, obviously. For one thing, you don’t get a hangover. And I ac-

tually do things when I smoke: I smoke, I paint. I smoke, I go hiking.

I’m a functioning pothead. I have

a joint in my bag right now, in my

mom’s vintage cigarette holder.

RAVENOUS

Wherever I travel, I want to ex-

perience the regional foods, wines, art and architecture—

everything. I’m here only for a

short time. I want to go to Asia

and eat scorpions on a stick.

WRITE ON

I love to write. I’ll probably write a book later in life. I write every day

so I can look back and pick what

I need for inspiration. If anyone

ever got ahold of it—oh my God!

But it has to be unfiltered.