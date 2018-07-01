HI, PRIESTESS

Meet the sultry—and psychic—Lorena Medina, our August Playmate. She might just inspire a spiritual awakening

Rebel. Survivor. Wild child. Lorena Medina is all of this and more.

A bundle of energy with a lilting voice and a sparkling, hypnotic gaze, Lorena is living her dream—but as in all fairy tales, a difficult past was the prelude. “It was like Cinderella, or a telenovela,” says the Mexico City native (who apparently is a Playmate and a poet). “Both my parents passed away when I was 16, so I had to figure things out on my own. I got a fake ID and started go-go dancing in clubs. I did what I had to do to survive.”

In 2013 Lorena moved to Los Angeles. “I was a bottle-service girl at a place in Hermosa Beach, and a woman came up to me with her business card. That’s when I knew I could do modeling.” Since then, her career has surged. “I guess since I was little some part of me knew I was going to be something,” she says, adding that the chance encounter at her old job

“was a reminder I have a bit of star in me.” In addition to her modeling gigs—including an immensely popular cowgirl pictorial in the January/ February issue of this magazine—Lorena has been logging a lot of time in recording studios. “I’ve been writing songs and learning to play piano. And I’m in a girl group! Think Spice Girls but in 2018,” she says with a giggle. Lorena is also pursuing an unusual avocation: intuitive medium. “One day a few years ago, I channeled someone with no warning,” she says. “I went to have my tarot cards read, and they told me, ‘You have a gift, and it’s very strong.’ I’d always thought it was bullshit, but suddenly a lot of things made sense.”

Whether Lorena is channeling vibrations or creating her own, her passion is palpable. A rising star, indeed.

DATA SHEET

BIRTHPLACE: Mexico City, Mexico CURRENT CITY: Los Angeles, California

CALL HER CLAIRVOYANT

I’ve felt weirdly in tune with things since I was a kid. When I do readings, I open myself up and ask permission. But when it comes to channeling something, you just never know, because it’s not you; it’s another energy. I didn’t used to believe in all this, but now I do. It has been intense to process. I wish I knew how to control it, but it’s not something you can control.

CONFIDENCE GAME

I love myself and I project that. The way I carry myself is what makes me sexy—and my energy. If you love yourself and feel sexy, then you’re the hottest.

ADVENTURE TIME

I’m wild in every respect. I like adventures. I like to randomly jump in someone’s car and go on a trip.

If you said, "Let’s go to Japan right now," I’d say, "Cool!" I don’t overthink anything. I justgo with it and have fun on the journey. Otherwise, you’re not living; you’re just waiting for something to happen.

EYE OF THE BEHOLDER

I like a man who is a gentleman. He needs to be funny—and honestly, he needs to be hot. Is that bad? It sounds terrible, but I want to wake up and see something beautiful every morning!

BEST SHOT

Tequila is my favorite liquor. If you ask me what I want to drink, I will always say Don Julio 1942.

GREAT ESCAPE

I want to go backpacking with my homies for a month or two, maybe to Southeast Asia. But I don’t want to go to fancy places or luxurious

hotels. I want real experiences. I want to appreciate real beauty.

SOUL SISTER

If I could collaborate with anyone, living or dead, it would be Amy Winehouse. She is my inspirational artist.

DEAL OR NO DEAL

To date me, a guy needs to be mature. If he acts like a little kid, or if he plays video games for hours, I’m not into it. And lying is a real turn-off. I’m such an open person—you can tell me anything and I won’t get mad.

NAKED TRUTH

I love to be naked. Take it off! I’ve always felt comfortable with no clothes on. It’s freeing, it’s liberating and, most of all, it’s who you are in your natural state, so why not? You should try it.