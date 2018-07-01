Lifesaver

PLAYMATE

July Playmate Valeria Lakhina brings her fiery charm from the chilly streets of Moscow to the sun-baked shores of Portugal

Ukraine-born and Moscow-based, our July Playmate hails from a locale known for unforgiving winters. Her gently lilting accent and Slavic-royalty looks are dead giveaways as to her origins, but there’s nothing harsh about Valeria Lakhina—or Lera, as her friends call her. The exuberant redhead is a ray of sunshine; perhaps that’s why she looks so at home in this sultry pictorial shot on the coast of Setubal, just south of Lisbon. Lera’s bright disposition inspires her to see the best in people—a trait that sometimes puts her at a disadvantage: She was recently pickpocketed by an elderly woman after making courteous conversation with her on the street. Clearly, this Playmate errs on the side of kindness.

Asked to describe herself, Lera offers, “Happy, thankful, a little bit crazy and trusting. Maybe too trusting sometimes!” She cherishes her optimistic outlook, along with her freckles and readiness to try new things, which currently include forays into acting and producing.

Lera started modeling—almost by accident—at the age of 22. “Typical story. I was waitressing and got ‘discovered,’ ” she says, laughing sheepishly. Prior to that, she completed degrees in her two other passions: children’s education and psychology. The former teacher still works with kids whenever she can. Off-hours, her idea of a good time is simplicity itself. “Maybe a few years ago, I would have said ‘going out,’ ” she says. “But now I just like talking to people—friends in the world of psychology, from my camera crew, yoga teachers. I love having long conversations about human nature.”

When it comes to love, she values honesty above all else. “I also get turned on by the mind and sense of humor in a man,” she says. Last but certainly not least, the globetrotting model (who often travels with her twin sister, Vlada) adores surprises. “Anything! The smallest surprise, just to know a guy is thinking about me.”

Gentlemen, take note. Lera, we wish you a summer full of surprises great and small.

DATASHEET

BIRTHPLACE: Stakhanov, Ukraine CURRENT CITIES: Moscow, Russia and Kiev, Ukraine

FLOAT ON

When a person falls in love, they have a feeling of levitating off the

ground, as if wings have grown.

My idea of a perfect date is drift-

ing in a hot-air balloon at sunset. We’d listen to Coldplay, laugh a lot

and feel extremely delighted we’d

met. On the other hand, any date

can be perfect if I’m spending time

with someone I like—and he’s try-

ing hard to impress me!

SIREN CALL

I feel sexiest when I’m at the

seaside—with freckles, a suntan

and droplets of saltwater in my

hair—and also when I’m dancing.

GOOD MORNING

I try to begin my mornings with

good music. I especially like wak-

ing my friends with some cheerful songs when they stay at my house for the night. Anything

from jazz to rap, Michael Jack-

son to Rammstein. I always take a

warm shower. If I’m not abroad, I’ll

try to do a workout—Pilates, box-

ing, TRX. I like to eat tasty breakfasts, but I don’t like to cookthem!

EASYDOES IT

When I’m getting ready for a party

or an event, I’ll just wash my hair and do my makeup to look as nat-

ural as possible. I’m not a fan of smoky eyes, red lipstick or com-

plicated hairstyles. I put on jeans, a T-shirt, high heels, a little face

oil, and I feel great!

MUSIC MUSINGS

I’m an absolute music lover. My

playlist currently includes Flor-

ence and the Machine, Bishop Briggs, Kings of Leon, Tom Odell

and Aretha Franklin. My favorite

band is the Hurts, from England.

My dream is to get a part in one of

their music videos. What if they’re

reading this and they invite me?

Fingers crossed!

WORKIN PROGRESS

My main weakness—and I’m ac-

tively tryingto improve myself—is that sometimes I’ll say something

that’s unintentionally offensive.

Another weakness is that occa-

sionally I can be extremely lazy.

PURE AND SIMPLE

My favorite food is borscht, a

really old-school soup from my

home country. As for my favorite

drink, it’s really simple: just water

with lemon.

STATES OF MIND

I’ve never been to the United

States, and I want to go so badly.

I’m ready. Next year at this time

I want to be in Los Angeles—

preferably at a Playboy party!

0 @leralakhina