July / August, 2018
PLAYMATE
July Playmate Valeria Lakhina brings her fiery charm from the chilly streets of Moscow to the sun-baked shores of Portugal
Ukraine-born and Moscow-based, our July Playmate hails from a locale known for unforgiving winters. Her gently lilting accent and Slavic-royalty looks are dead giveaways as to her origins, but there’s nothing harsh about Valeria Lakhina—or Lera, as her friends call her. The exuberant redhead is a ray of sunshine; perhaps that’s why she looks so at home in this sultry pictorial shot on the coast of Setubal, just south of Lisbon. Lera’s bright disposition inspires her to see the best in people—a trait that sometimes puts her at a disadvantage: She was recently pickpocketed by an elderly woman after making courteous conversation with her on the street. Clearly, this Playmate errs on the side of kindness.
Asked to describe herself, Lera offers, “Happy, thankful, a little bit crazy and trusting. Maybe too trusting sometimes!” She cherishes her optimistic outlook, along with her freckles and readiness to try new things, which currently include forays into acting and producing.
Lera started modeling—almost by accident—at the age of 22. “Typical story. I was waitressing and got ‘discovered,’ ” she says, laughing sheepishly. Prior to that, she completed degrees in her two other passions: children’s education and psychology. The former teacher still works with kids whenever she can. Off-hours, her idea of a good time is simplicity itself. “Maybe a few years ago, I would have said ‘going out,’ ” she says. “But now I just like talking to people—friends in the world of psychology, from my camera crew, yoga teachers. I love having long conversations about human nature.”
When it comes to love, she values honesty above all else. “I also get turned on by the mind and sense of humor in a man,” she says. Last but certainly not least, the globetrotting model (who often travels with her twin sister, Vlada) adores surprises. “Anything! The smallest surprise, just to know a guy is thinking about me.”
Gentlemen, take note. Lera, we wish you a summer full of surprises great and small.
DATASHEET
BIRTHPLACE: Stakhanov, Ukraine CURRENT CITIES: Moscow, Russia and Kiev, Ukraine
FLOAT ON
When a person falls in love, they have a feeling of levitating off the
ground, as if wings have grown.
My idea of a perfect date is drift-
ing in a hot-air balloon at sunset. We’d listen to Coldplay, laugh a lot
and feel extremely delighted we’d
met. On the other hand, any date
can be perfect if I’m spending time
with someone I like—and he’s try-
ing hard to impress me!
SIREN CALL
I feel sexiest when I’m at the
seaside—with freckles, a suntan
and droplets of saltwater in my
hair—and also when I’m dancing.
GOOD MORNING
I try to begin my mornings with
good music. I especially like wak-
ing my friends with some cheerful songs when they stay at my house for the night. Anything
from jazz to rap, Michael Jack-
son to Rammstein. I always take a
warm shower. If I’m not abroad, I’ll
try to do a workout—Pilates, box-
ing, TRX. I like to eat tasty breakfasts, but I don’t like to cookthem!
EASYDOES IT
When I’m getting ready for a party
or an event, I’ll just wash my hair and do my makeup to look as nat-
ural as possible. I’m not a fan of smoky eyes, red lipstick or com-
plicated hairstyles. I put on jeans, a T-shirt, high heels, a little face
oil, and I feel great!
MUSIC MUSINGS
I’m an absolute music lover. My
playlist currently includes Flor-
ence and the Machine, Bishop Briggs, Kings of Leon, Tom Odell
and Aretha Franklin. My favorite
band is the Hurts, from England.
My dream is to get a part in one of
their music videos. What if they’re
reading this and they invite me?
Fingers crossed!
WORKIN PROGRESS
My main weakness—and I’m ac-
tively tryingto improve myself—is that sometimes I’ll say something
that’s unintentionally offensive.
Another weakness is that occa-
sionally I can be extremely lazy.
PURE AND SIMPLE
My favorite food is borscht, a
really old-school soup from my
home country. As for my favorite
drink, it’s really simple: just water
with lemon.
STATES OF MIND
I’ve never been to the United
States, and I want to go so badly.
I’m ready. Next year at this time
I want to be in Los Angeles—
preferably at a Playboy party!
0 @leralakhina
