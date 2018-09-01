Homecoming

“The only thing that is constant is change.” Attributed to Heraclitus, a Greek thinker who walked the earth around 500 B.C.E., that sentiment is more astute than ever in our warp-speed era. It’s also the kind of thing an undergrad might pick up in a philosophy course—which is significant because the women on the following pages are all college students, not professional models.

In the magazine’s long tradition of college pictorials, this one represents many firsts. It’s the first time we’ve brought all the models together for the photo shoot, the first time the women spent days getting to know one another before stepping into the studio and the first time the pictorial was cast via social media, without middlemen of any kind.

Out of a deluge of applications, we selected just five undergraduates, all as ambitious and intelligent as they are beautiful. They’re something else too: complete naturals in front of the camera. Of course, these women are digital natives, having grown up with the internet at their fingertips and camera phones in their pockets. Social media and selfies were part of their coming of age; savvy personal branding is second nature to them. Make no mistake—they’re in charge of their presentation and their sexuality. They’re young, yes, but self-assured beyond their years.

Before photographer Christopher von Steinbach uncapped his lens, Playmate Editor Anna del Gaizo treated these women to two days of L.A. life at its dreamy best. Flying in from all over the country, they thought they were in for sun, sand and surf. They were right—they certainly hit the beach and boardwalk in Venice—but had no idea that on their second night out they’d end up partying with Drake at a swanky West Hollywood restaurant.

“It was the best first experience of any city I’ve ever had,” says Samantha Michelle. A psychology major, Samantha pushes back at the notion that women should hide their innate beauty. “Sexuality is something everybody has. I encourage women to do whatever they want, with no shame involved.”

As her new friend Verity Miller says, “If an intelligent, educated woman shows strength and power, that is sexy.” Change is indeed constant, but that truth remains, clearer than ever.

Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, allow us to introduce the class of 2018.

Katherine Singleton

University of Houston

Major: Marketing

Class of 2021

My passion: I love fashion and graphic design. Art is a big part of my life. I’m studying marketing and minoring in creative work so I can invest in my designs and bring them to life someday.

Stay chill: Meditating frees my mind from stress and allows me to connect more with my work. I also try to be mindful and thoughtful with whatever I do so I’m prepared for that “next step.”

What I want: I try to steer clear of on-campus dating—everyone knows everyone. I’m attracted to a bright personality and a great sense of humor. And displaying a dedication to something is very alluring—hard work always pays off!

Samantha Fernandez

Miami Dade College

Major: Psychology

Class of 2021

Mind reader: I’ve always been fascinated with what’s inside people’s heads. I’m considering going for my doctorate in psychology. I intend to use my education to help others. I’d like to help patients get the right treatment.

Staying focused: I’m not dating much right now—I see it as a distraction. When I need to concentrate on papers or finals, I remind myself to think about the long term. Studying may be annoying, but it brings rewards in the end. I think it’s important to give 100 percent in whatever I do.

Sexiness is: Myself! Just kidding— sort of. Sexiness is having the confidence to be cutthroat when it’s necessary and to be soft and sweet the rest of the time.

Devin Bender

Florida State University

Major: Business Marketing

Class 2020

Early bird: I m the type of person who gets everything done as early as possible to avoid stress. In addition to school, I have a job, so I need to be responsible with my time. The trick to success in college is study, study, study!

Art and craft: Modeling is not just a skill; it’s an art form. I love modeling and being myself in front of the camera. It’s beautiful, fascinating—it is life.

Sell it: I’ve excelled at marketing since high school, and I love brand marketing. It’s afield with so many opportunities. After I graduate I want to have a career in sales—right now I’m thinking I want to work in medical technology sales, because it’s an area that’s always evolving.

Verity Miller

West Virginia University

Major: Multidisciplinary Studies

Class 2021

Quick learner: My major is perfect for me. I’m studying all the different fields I need to master—fashion merchandising, public relations, advertising and strategic social media—in order to build my dream career.

Outside class: I’m very social. I love to meet new people and spend time with friends and my boyfriend. I also travel, model and work out a lot.

Post college plans: My goal is to start my own clothing line that helps women feel strong and sexy. I want to promote the idea that the human body is nothing to fear or to hide. Every single body is beautiful!

Natasha Eklove

Arizona State University

Major: Anthropology

Class of 2019

Staying on target: I need to keep focused, so I go out only on weekends now. Weeknights out weren’t working for me—I didn’t get anything done the next day.

Me and you: I’m a free thinker and an open-minded person, and I’m always trying to learn new things. What’s most attractive to me is someone who’s confident confidence is everything.

Goals: I decided to study anthropology because human evolution has always interested me. As an anthropologist, I want to travel the world and learn about other cultures.