Double Your Pleasure

BIT PLAYERS

FEEL THE FUTURE

A PlayStation VR bundle adds virtual-reality technology to the PS4, turning it from a gaming console to a gateway into immersive adventures and heart-pounding battles.

PlayStation VR, from 299, playstation.com

REPEAT THE PAST

Remember Boulder Dash, California Games and Paradroid? Revisit the video games of the 1980s with this scaled-down replica of the Commodore 64.

C64 Mini retro gaming console, 80, gamestop.com

SOUND MINDS

GET UP AND GO

V-Moda’s latest wireless headphones look impressively modern, but audiophiles will appreciate them for their utility: Bluetooth pairing and a 14-hour-plus battery life ensure you’re covered during long trips, whether by land or air.

V-Moda Crossfade 2 wireless headphones, 200, v-moda.com

THORENS AND CHILL

Who needs a wood-burning fireplace when you can curl up with a loved one in front of a Thorens record player? This traditional wood model is a high-performance beauty. Dig out your favorite vinyl (we recommend Jorja Smith’s Lost & Found) and bask in the ageless warmth of analog sound.

Thorens TD 240-2, 1,099, thorens.com

STYLE ICONS

TRADE UP FOR NEW KICKS

Virgil Abloh is disrupting the fashion world as artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear and founder of his own streetwear line, off-White. this high-top is just one example of how his designs define what’s next.

Off-White “Off-Court” 3.0 sneakers, 610, off---white.com

INVEST IN BLACK GOLD

Trends come and go, but the black motorcycle jacket rides on, timeless and iconic. Saint Laurent’s version is 100 percent lambskin, which means it’s softer, smoother and longer-lasting than standard leather.

Saint Laurent motorcycle jacket, 4,990, ysl.com

SEX OBJECTS

DISCRETION ON DEMAND

Launched just this year, Maude is a mail-order sex-essentials company devoted to presentation, production and personalization. Its latex condoms are 100 percent natural, the signature lubricant is organic, and its vibrator is soft silicone. All products are delivered in simple, sleek packaging, with monthly subscription plans in the works.

Maude kit 7, 82, getmaude.com

LEARN THE ROPES

The sacred art of bondage has supplied orgasms for centuries, and this suede whip, silk cuffs and pleasure beads set from LELO, one of the most exciting sex-toy brands out there, promises any couple a kinky good time.

LELO Dare Me Pleasure Set, 199, lelo.com

HIGH NOTES

UP YOUR CONCENTRATION

As cannabis laws ease nationwide, companies are developing new high-tech and sophisticated ways to get stoned. the Peak Smart Rig from Puffco is a sleek vaporizer that works like a dab rig but is quicker and easier to use.

Puffco Peak Smart Rig, 380, puffco.com

DOWNPLAY YOUR VICE

Summerland’s handmade ceramic bongs look nothing like the ones on college campuses. this is an elevated, grown-up version of old-school paraphernalia with craftsmanship so slick it can double as a bookcase curio.

Summerland Chongo Marble bong, 250, welcometosummerland.myshopify.com