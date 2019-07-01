culture shock

When approached Carlota Guerrero about an original pictorial, the Spanish art director, who had gained international notoriety after shooting the indelible cover of Solange Knowles’s 2016 album, A Seat at the Table, knew almost immediately what she wanted to accomplish: “I want to create an aesthetic inspired by the women who are empowered by their sexuality; I want to express that we are all goddesses and sexual beings at the same time.”

Featuring more than a dozen women in various states of undress marching through Barcelona (and challenging the law; the city banned toplessness in 2011), the following work shows how sexuality—and sexual freedom—can be both performance art and public spectacle.