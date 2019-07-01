HEAT RISES

Love is about a soul-to-soul connection. It's not about labels. Love is love.

I’m a hardworking, goofy, adventurous firecracker—a little free spirit creating the life I’ve always envisioned. I want people to find love, and I want people to love themselves.

I grew up in Seattle, a middle child with two brothers raised by a single mother and grandmother. One day when I was 13, I was working at the front desk of my mom’s beauty salon and a model came in to prep for a show. She asked my mom, “Who’s the girl at the desk?” From there, I went to an open call, and a couple of months later I was in Milan for my first job abroad. I graduated from high school at 16 and was offered a four-year scholarship to college, but I gave it up to travel the world. I had to grow up pretty quickly, but I learned more abroad than I ever could have in school.

I’m so grateful for the experiences I’ve had as a model, but the industry definitely took its toll. I went through a 10-year eating disorder and suffered bouts of depression and anxiety. Discovering holistic healing and nutrition helped me love myself and my body. Just last year I earned my certification in nutrition and personal training through the National Academy of Sports Medicine, and I plan to use my credentials to help adolescents and women in the industry attain their fitness and health goals naturally.

Modeling for PLAYBOY? I never in a million years thought it would happen for me. I love what the brand is doing now: The vision is much more inclusive and progressive, and my experience on set was the best in all my 16 years of modeling. If you struggle with self-love or body dysmorphia, posing nude can be a vulnerable experience, but at the same time it can be empowering. I felt strong. I felt beautiful. I’d never really done a nude shoot before, and I didn’t realize I could feel so much love for myself in doing one.

Right now my passion lies in helping others. I use my social-media platform to promote female empowerment, authenticity and strength. Girls as young as 12 ask me questions about anxiety, eating disorders and struggling to understand their sexuality. I’ve been a part of the LGBTQ community my entire adult life, and I was predominantly with women until I met my boyfriend. (Ironically, I’ve received a lot of blowback for no longer being in a homosexual relationship from the same people I’ve always sided with and fought for.) So when I receive messages from girls who ask about coming out, wondering if they’re gay, bi or fluid, I feel it’s my duty to tell them, “It’s okay, whatever you are, as long as you’re happy.”

I’ve always fought for equality, tolerance and acceptance. For a long time I felt pressured to label myself, but the older I’ve become, the more I’ve realized that love is about a soul-to-soul connection. We all want to experience love. It’s not about gender, and it’s not about labels.

At the end of the day, I just want people to be happy. Love is love: I will always believe that to be true.

STYLING BY KELLEY ASH; LEFT: SILVER MOON BRA AND BRIEF FROM THE PLAYBOY COLLECTION BY COCO DE MER

DATA SHEET

BIRTHPLACE: Seattle, Washington CURRENT RESIDENCE: Los Angeles, California

ON ROLE MODELS

Growing up—and to this day—my role models have been my mother and grandmother. They’re two strong women who did everything they could to put us first and give us a great life. They’re supportive and accepting and always taught me to persevere. That made me the strong woman I am today.

ON LIVING ABROAD

After I started modeling I moved to Paris and fell in love with the city. I stayed there for years; Paris was my home base growing up. The European way of life is so different from the American, and culturally it was a beautiful way to learn and grow into adulthood.

ON PETS

I have two kooky pups. Both are rescues, and they definitely keep me on my toes. Roux is a Pomeranian mix, and Franklin is a spaniel mix. I strongly support adopting pets over purchasing them from breeders. There are so many animals in shelters that need homes and love.

ON MUSIC

The last thing I listened to on Spotify was “Devil Like Me” by the band Rainbow Kitten Surprise. I’ve seen them live a couple of times, and their stage performance is rad. I love going to shows and finding new artists.

ON BOOKS

One of my favorite books is The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. I’ve read it multiple times. It’s a beautiful story with the underlying theme of following your dreams and listening to your heart.

ON SIGNS

I’m definitely an Aries. I’m a rising Virgo and a Sagittarius moon. I’m a little bit of each trait. I’m determined and passionate, loyal and hardworking. I just want to make stuff happen in life.

ON STYLE

My style doesn’t really have a definition. Every day is different. Some days I put on a power red lip, and others I’m in a T-shirt and jeans, riding my Harley. I love feeling comfortable in my own skin.

ON SEIZING THE DAY

My boyfriend and I are adrenaline junkies. That’s a huge part of why we work so well. Life is short; we want to do everything we desire, because tomorrow, tonight, we may not be here. We’re going out of this world doing as many of the things we want as we can.

ON HIDDEN TALENTS

I can make a three-leaf clover with my tongue!