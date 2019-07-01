Sunday Seduction

Good Afternoon, folks!

Make sure to hydrate today...

It's a hot one! She sure is.

It's your Sunday speaker here.

Ugh.

Go ahead and try to save my soul.

It's blazing like Hell today.

I think it's too late...

and it's flames...

Hah!

...are burning,

Be careful...

...for there are demons around.

What the--

Hey, baby.

It's that girl!

Oh God.

That's right, it's me...

...and I've come...

For the young and tempted...

...for you.

...don't relent.

When you catch their fever...

...their fire...

...you can't be saved.

Why am I wet?

Where is...?

...was it all a dream, then?

Or was it...

...real?