WORLD OF PLAYBOY

PRIDE IS GOOD

As a brand built on the conviction that all people—no matter their race, gender or sexual orientation—have an equal right to pleasure, Playboy is fiercely committed to fighting for LGBTQ rights both inside and outside the pages of this magazine. In honor of that commitment, Playboy asked seven artists from the LGBTQ community to reimagine our Bunny ears with artwork that reflects what pride means to them. Proceeds from the ears—which will be available at PlayboyShop.com in June, just in time for pride month—will support 50 Bills 50 States, the Trevor Project’s initiative to ban conversion therapy in the U.S. Check out this behind-the-scenes look at our call to ears and the artists leading the charge. (Learn more about the Trevor Project, including inspiring stories from those leading the fight against conversion therapy, in our Faces of Resilience feature, page 56.)

NINA PALOMBA

@theninapalomba