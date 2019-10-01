wild in love: kylie jenner by travis scott

TRAVIS SCOTT:We’re on the set of our photo shoot for Playboy. Did you think you would ever be here?

KYLIE JENNER: I never thought that I would pose for Playboy, but I love the new covers. I love what Playboy is doing right now creatively, and when you presented me with the idea—that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images—I thought it was a perfect fit, because I trust you and your vision.

SCOTT: We’re shooting for the magazine’s Pleasure Issue. What does the word pleasure mean to you?

JENNER: I get pleasure in doing things that peo­ple say I can’t do.

SCOTT: I would definitely say you’ve broken boundaries as a celebrity who is also a mogul. Would you agree?

JENNER: Yes, but I still have miles to go. But I am really proud of myself for the things I’ve accomplished and worked hard for.

SCOTT: Can you talk about a memory when you feel like you exceeded expectations?

JENNER: I feel like the cover of Forbes was a huge moment when I exceeded expectations. That was a huge moment for me that was great recognition for everything I’ve done.

SCOTT: Does the recognition change the way you live your life?

JENNER: It really motivates me to be the best version of me I can be and to inspire young people to go achieve their goals at any age.

SCOTT: It doesn’t really feel like you’re done yet with expanding your brand. I overheard you talk­ing the other day. Were you talking about wines and linens?

JENNER: I haven’t started on wine and bed lin­ens, but I think you probably overheard us trade­marking everything in different categories so that if I ever decide to come out with wine or bed linens, it’ll be set up. After we built Kylie Cos­metics, I feel like I found a passion in building from the ground up and creating businesses and new companies. Now that I know the whole pro­cess really well, it comes easily to me and it’s re­ally fun and definitely a passion of mine. We just launched Kylie Skin not too long ago, and it has been a huge success. I can’t wait to keep expand­ing and creating new things.

SCOTT: When I need to bounce new ideas off of someone, I always know I can go to you. Do you feel the same about me?

JENNER: I definitely come to you! I don’t really come to you for what lipstick color I should come out with next month, but I do come to you for the creative side. Remember the other day, when I was like, “I don’t know how to promote my birth­day collection”? You have such a creative, out-of­-the-box mind, so I love to come to you to get some advice on how to promote things, because you al­ways have the craziest, coolest ideas.

SCOTT: Why do you think our relationship works? And why do you think we knew it worked so quickly?

JENNER: We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.

SCOTT: A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the op­posite of our experience.

JENNER: Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong. [laughs]

SCOTT: And the way you embrace your sexuality hasn’t changed with motherhood either. Do you feel like I empower you to own your identity and sexuality as a mom?

JENNER: You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you em­brace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.

SCOTT: I feel like you’re enjoying life no matter what obstacle is thrown at you. What would your advice be to your follow­ers on how to enjoy life?

JENNER: There are definitely a lot of obstacles thrown at me, and I've heard every negative thing anyone could say about me under the sun. Being a huge presence on social media, you open yourself up to gossip about yourself and false stories- but a lot of positive too. All the positive comes with the negative stuff, and I just know myself. I know how far I can be pushed. I know my strength, and I know when to put down my phone and get off social media and just enjoy life. I do see myself as a really strong person and just to remain positive and try to find those core positive people in your life and stay close to your family and the people who want to see you do the best.

SCOTT: On your Instagram, you talked recently about self-care and admitted that the image you present to the world just scrapes the surface. What made you want to write that and how did that advice come to you?

JENNER: I actually just love writing and putting together words, so when I got into my emotions, I was just writing in my notes and I sent it to one of my best friends and said, "I just wrote this. Do you think I should put it as my caption?" And she said, "I just cried. You need to post this." So she kind of encouraged me to post it. Writing just helps me feel better and express myself.

SCOTT: How do you make sure to take care of yourself?

JENNER: I have good faith. I remain positive. I only keep positive people and positive energy around me, and I practice positive thoughts. I stay close to my family and love family time- and a good skincare routine.

SCOTT: And then there are our days off together.

JENNER: When we have our days off, we play with Stormi all day, and the three of us have a lot of fun together. We do a lot of swimming; Stormi loves swimming, so we're always in the pool or playing in her room or taking her out to lunch with us. After she falls asleep, we watch a lot of TV and we get lost in the theater room and just watch a whole lot of shows and movies. We usually fight over what TV show we're going to watch. We have a lot of fun together. We're always laughing or getting into deep talks.