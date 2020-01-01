Blockbuster

FEBRUARY PLAYMATE

As a kid, I used to tell on my brother for stealing our dad’s PLAYBOY magazines. But then I saw that Naomi Campbell issue—the one where she’s riding a giant chocolate Playboy Rabbit—and it made me think, I’m going to do that. I’m going to model for PLAYBOY.

I grew up in Dallas as number seven out of 11 children—seven girls and four boys. It was a little bit chaotic, but we were like a big happy Brady Bunch family. (Even today, we all live within a seven-mile radius.) My father was a veteran, and when I graduated from high school I followed in his footsteps and enlisted in the Army. I went to Fort Jackson and was basically a human-resource specialist. “Paper pushers” is what they used to call us. I learned a lot about breathing, actually; I learned that it’s the most essential thing in life and works for everything. I was an expert shooter because I had good breathing techniques.

After I decided not to re-enlist, modeling really just fell into my lap. An agent posted a photo of me on Facebook, like, “Who is this girl?” All my friends started tagging me, and then the agent asked me to do a shoot with her. I did it, and I haven’t stopped since.

I want people to feel something when they look at my pictures. A lot of people are inspired by my art, and that’s why I’m in love with it: because I inspire.

It’s liberating to shoot nude, and I feel powerful embracing my sexuality. It’s an emotional experience for me because I didn’t see a lot of women like me celebrated on a platform like this. I hope my pictorial inspires other women to feel powerful and beautiful in the same way. (As far as my shoot, Adrienne Raquel was absolutely amazing—one of the most talented photographers I’ve ever worked with. She made me feel both confident and comfortable in my own skin.)

I’m excited to use my platform in PLAYBOY because I want young black women to see themselves represented. As much as the industry has changed in recent years, there’s still a lot of work to be done. Just a few weeks ago I worked with a makeup artist who didn’t have the right foundation for my skin color, so clearly beauty standards need to be expanded. That’s why I’m still modeling.

My long-term goal is to be a politician. I’m going to run for city council in Dallas and just move on up from there. Equal pay is one of the biggest things I would look at—it’s insane that black women earn 61 cents to every white man’s dollar—but there are so many local issues I want to address, like redlining and access to education. (I grew up in the hood, and my school never even got good books; my friend went to a “good school” where everything was new.) I would love to be a part of that change for future generations.

To all the girls looking through PLAYBOY the same way I looked at Naomi Campbell 20 years ago, I want to tell you: You can do it. It’s possible. Anything is possible.

DATA SHEET

BIRTHPLACE: Oak Cliff, Texas

CURRENT CITY: Los Angeles, California

ON THE WRITTEN WORD

Right now I’m reading about emotional intelligence, and it’s helping me learn the ways people adjust to the world and why. People need to understand that most of our emotions come from childhood, and toxic emotions and trauma change the way people behave. Oh, and my favorite author is Malcolm Gladwell.

ON FAITH

My mom and dad were both Baptists, and I was raised going to church every Sunday and Wednesday like a real Southern girl. As an adult, faith is everything to me. And I know that faith without work is dead, so prayer is part of my daily routine.

ON NUDITY

I love it. I helped my mom and sisters get comfortable with themselves because I always walk around naked. I don’t care, I really don’t. When I get out of the shower, I like to air dry. I’ll probably even forget that I’m naked—and that people have a problem with that.

ON VOYEURISM

My guilty pleasure is watching YouTube videos of people eating. Not cooking shows. Not ASMR. Just eating. I can watch it all day.

ON STYLE

How would I describe my personal style? Sexy. I like my boobs. Feeling sexy makes me feel strong, untouchable and powerful—like a queen.

ON BEDROOM EQUALITY

If I have sex and he doesn’t bother to make me come, that’s a deal breaker! I wouldn’t have sex with that person again, even if I loved him. That’s equality right there! Also, men don’t think we use toys and vibrators, but don’t be afraid to get out a machine and do what you have to do. It’s great for couples to experiment with toys together.

ON MUSIC

I’m obsessed with a pop artist from London named Bree Runway. She writes her own music, and she’s iconic to me! I’m still patiently waiting for Rihanna to drop her next album—like, bitch, it’s taking you so long! I’m also listening to Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie. Saweetie is fire; that’s my bitch.

ON ROLE MODELS

As a kid, I always looked up to my dad. He was the ultimate: He took care of my mom and all 11 children. He had certain quotes he’d say to each of us, and the one he picked for me was “Do the right thing.” It’s my daily reminder.