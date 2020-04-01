Louann Fernald

I was born in San Antonio, Texas and raised in Cocoa Beach, Florida, where I had an idyllic upbringing. My mother retired early from nursing to be a full-time mom, and my father was a rocket scientist. I mean literally—he was in charge of testing guided systems for missiles at Cape Kennedy. I was really nerdy growing up: I was a Girl Scout, I was shy, I wore glasses from the age of seven. My parents, who always encouraged me to rise above expectations, gave me sports equipment, musical instruments and books instead of dolls.

I loved being active and learning, but as I grew up I chafed against my parents’ rules. I began to rebel when I was 16, buying contact lenses and a string bikini. Still, when I turned 17 and went off to the University of Florida, I chose pre-med as my major to impress my father. But my grades started to sink, so I switched to journalism and public relations. Away from my parents, I felt I could finally live my life on my terms. I moved in with my boyfriend’s family and began waitressing my way through college.

The tips were terrible and the hours long, so when Playboy came to Gainesville for the 25th Anniversary Great Playmate Hunt, I was curious. I went to the audition, a photographer took a couple of Polaroids of me in my bathing suit by the swimming pool, and that was it. Three weeks later Playboy called and offered to fly me to Chicago for a photo shoot. I thought, Why not? Next thing I knew, I was the June 1979 Playmate of the Month.

I used the money I earned from Playboy to pay for the rest of college and then moved to Los Angeles on a whim. Dorothy Stratten, the August 1979 Playmate, was the first person I met in L.A. We became close and spent almost all our time together. She got me into acting and helped me get auditions. We even traveled and spent the holidays together.

When Dorothy was killed, I was devastated.

I gave up on becoming an actress and went back to Florida to try to move on with my life, though I eventually moved back to L.A. and reconnected with other members of the Playboy family. Over the years I’ve been a stockbroker, a public relations executive, a business owner and an attorney. My association with Playboy followed me to every job: While some bosses looked out for me, others looked down on me just because I had posed nude. I always felt I had to prove myself more than anyone else because of it.

The most demanding role I’ve ever taken on? Being a mother. I have three children, twin sons and a daughter, all in their 20s now. Being a mom is hard work, and it became even more difficult when their father and I divorced and went through a messy custody battle.

The challenges of that period in my life influenced my career as a family court attorney. I was able to relate to my clients because of my personal experience, and I think my perspective enhanced my legal advice. I also worked as a criminal defense attorney, representing people who’d gotten in trouble for petty crimes. These so-called criminals were most often men of color in their late teens. A lot of these kids hadn’t been given a fair chance. I wanted to be an advocate for them and for other people who couldn’t stand up for themselves. I found it tremendously rewarding.

After about 10 years as an attorney I got tired of fighting every day, so I considered the broader picture of how I could make a difference. As a Playmate I had a platform to spread a message that was important to me; in the article that accompanied my pictorial I appealed to readers to protect the environment. Growing up on the beach had shaped my love for nature, and I never let go of that connection.

In my 40s I lived near a dairy farm in upstate New York and became intimately familiar with the industry. Cows produce milk only after they give birth, so dairy farmers inseminate them every year, then sell the calves and start all over. It’s cruel; as a mother I deeply objected to the practice. I stopped eating dairy, and after about a week I lost five pounds and felt physically better. I became a certified holistic health counselor in 2010 and began studying dietary theory. Today I maintain a predominantly plant-based diet. It’s good for my health, kind to animals and great for the environment.

I turn to Twitter sometimes to speak out on topics I’m passionate about. I tend to take a progressive approach to politics, which isn’t always well-received by my conservative followers. The 2016 election really drove me to take action and express myself.

I think it’s essential for people to exercise their right to vote—it’s how every citizen makes their voice heard. Voting strengthens our democracy and helps us grow as a society. We shouldn’t be concerned only about what affects our lives here and now; we have to pull together to fight long-term challenges like climate change. I want to do what I can to leave the world at least as good a place as it was when I got here, if not better.

The biggest life lesson I’ve learned was from Dorothy: Don’t be envious of anyone else, because you never know what’s going on in their life. And always love yourself.